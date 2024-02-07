Deltic Energy farms-out 25% Selene interest to Dana Petroleum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Deltic Energy farms-out 25% Selene interest to Dana Petroleum

By Mathew Perry
07/02/2024, 8:13 am Updated: 07/02/2024, 8:39 am
© Supplied by Deltic Energyshell deltic
Deltic Energy CEO Graham Swindells.

Deltic Energy (AIM:DELT) has announced an agreement to farm-out a 25% interest in the Selene prospect to Dana Petroleum.

Located in the Southern North Sea, Selene has estimated gross P50 prospective resources of 318 billion cubic feet of gas, with a geological chance of success of 70%.

Deltic flagged a potential farming-out of an interest in its stake in a pair of Shell-operated North Sea targets, including Selene, towards the end of last year.

Deltic will retain a 25% non-operated interest in licence P2437, the company said, with Shell retaining its 50% operating stake.

Dana will pay $500,000 in cash on completion for the transfer of the Selene stake, as well as carrying Deltic for its residual cost exposure to the Selene well to a value of $5 million, and $6 million in a success case.

Dana will also pay 25% share of costs from January 1 this year.

Deltic Pensacola reserves © Supplied by Noble
The Noble Resilient jackup rig used to drill the Pensacola find.

Meanwhile, any gross well costs incurred in excess of $40 million (dry hole) or $49 million (success case) and any non-well related costs incurred after January 1 will be split along equity lines.

The transaction results in Deltic having no exposure to 2024 drilling and testing costs up to a cap in excess of current success well case cost estimates provided by operator Shell, Deltic said.

Deltic Energy Selene prospect

Completion of the farm-out deal is conditional on obtaining consent from Shell as well as standard regulatory consents from the North Sea Transition Authority, Deltic said.

Deltic Energy chief executive Graham Swindells said:

“We are delighted to have strengthened the P2437 JV with the addition of an established operator like Dana who have a long history of successful exploration and development in the Southern North Sea.

“As a result of the transaction Deltic retains a material stake in one of the highest impact UK exploration wells planned in 2024 while effectively eliminating our estimated cost exposure to the exploration well, which remains scheduled to commence in Q3 2024.

“I look forward to updating the market as we progress through a very exciting year for Deltic, including our active and ongoing process to realise value and farm down our Pensacola discovery.”

Earlier this week, Shell confirmed a drilling contract for the Valaris 123 jackup rig for the Selene exploration well and the Pensacola appraisal well.

Along with its Selene and Pensacola interests, Deltic was also among the North Sea firms to pick up licences in the latest NSTA licensing round.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts