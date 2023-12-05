Deltic and Shell eye deals on high-impact North Sea projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Deltic and Shell eye deals on high-impact North Sea projects

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
05/12/2023, 7:51 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Nobleshell deltic
The Noble Resilient jack-up drilled Pensacola this year.

Deltic Energy (AIM: DELT) and Shell (LON: SHEL) are mulling deals on their high-impact North Sea targets and have received “a considerable level of interest”.

The pair will drill an appraisal at Pensacola next year, already considered one of the largest gas discoveries in the Southern North Sea for over a decade.

They will also drill a fresh exploration well at Pensacola in Q3, considered “one of the largest unappraised structures” in the Southern North Sea after an investment decision, due this month.

AIM-listed Deltic said it is working with Shell on options to “realise value and reduce future capital expenditure”, with interest in both Pensacola and Selene.

“Deltic continues to engage with a number of counterparties in relation to a range of potential transactions on both assets and looks forward to updating the market in due course,” the company said in a statement.

Pensacola and Selene

shell deltic © Supplied by Deltic Energy
Deltic Energy CEO Graham Swindells.

Pensacola was confirmed as a crucial discovery in April and had a major resource upgrade in summer to hold best-case estimates of 342m barrels of oil equivalent.

Deltic is 30% owner of the licence, partnered with operator Shell which holds the remaining 70% following a farm out deal in 2019.

Selene meanwhile has estimated gross P50 prospective resources of 318 billion cubic feet of gas, with a geological chance of success of 70%.

Deltic has a 50% working interest in the well, though Shell is covering 75% of the costs of drilling and testing up to $25m under their farm out deal.

Licences

Elsewhere Deltic said it had applied for licences in the UK’s 33rd licensing round in January and completed interviews in Q2.

It said the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) process of awarding those “has taken longer than in previous years and as such the Company continues to await the outcome of this licensing round”.

After partner Cairn Energy decided to exit exploration outside of Egypt, Deltic wished to retain two of the most prospective licences – P2567 and P2428.

However the NSTA ruled against a necessary extension to P2567 to allow time to bring in an alternative partner and it was relinquished.

Deltic has until March 31, 2024 for P2428 in its current phase and continues to seek an alternative partner.

CEO Graham Swindells said: “This continues to be a busy year for Deltic, as we lay the foundations for what will be a very exciting and active 2024.

“Plans for the drilling programme for Selene and Pensacola are progressing well and we are working closely with our partners to advance and refine those, whilst also progressing options within our portfolio to realise value. We look forward to 2024 as we remain focussed on creating value for our shareholders.”

