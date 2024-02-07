Sullom Voe Terminal to be connected to the grid by the end of next year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Sullom Voe Terminal to be connected to the grid by the end of next year

Terminal operator EnQuest gave an update on its plans during an industry workshop in Shetland on Wednesday
By Hans J Marter
07/02/2024, 1:00 pm
Unite Just Transition
Sullom Voe Terminal

Power supply to the Sullom Voe Terminal is set to be provided by two 43-kilometre underground power lines from the Gremista substation by the end of next year.

The on-site gas-fired power station, operated by Equans, is due to be switched off in the fourth quarter of 2025 as it no longer meets stringent carbon emission standards.

EnQuest (LON:ENQ), the operator of the terminal, gave an update on its plans for the 1,000-acre site during a Shetland suppliers forum held at Mareel on Wednesday morning.

The company was keen to present itself as one that is seeking collaborative working with the local businesses and the community as Sullom Voe transitions from an oil terminal to a green energy hub.

The company is in the middle of a “right-sizing” project that involves some significant decommissioning of equipment no longer needed to make space for long-term aspiration such as carbon capture and storage, green hydrogen production and offshore electrification.

© Shetland News
EnQuest’s midstream director Dave Marshall addressing the forum.

The first projects part of that net zero journey are the new stabilisation plant, a new oil processing module, the ESP pipeline that will connect West of Shetland gas to the terminal, as well as connecting the terminal to grid power.

Donna Sutherland, a director of newly formed Veri Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of EnQuest, said her team is “looking hard” what could be done with the redundant power station as it remains a “phenomenal asset”.

Closing down the power station will reduce the terminal’s carbon footprint by 90%, she said.

“Two underground cables will be coming from Gremista to Sullom Voe, and that will be providing 16MW to the site,” she said.

“SSE Distribution is engaging with landowners, I would imagine, for purposes of securing way leaves to allow that cable to be laid.

“It will be underground as we need to ensure there are no bird strikes or impact from any implications on the network. We witnessed last year when a lot of the lines came down, so we would like them buried to mitigate against that risk.”

Shetland is set to be connected to the UK national grid later this year thanks to a new 600MW HVDC subsea transmission link which will run to Caithness. This will allow renewable energy such as from the Viking Energy wind farm to be exported.

Sutherland added that the Sullom Voe power station, once switched off, could be “repurposed” to continue producing energy using clean fuels.

“What sits at the heart of what we are doing is about how can we capitalise on the engineering excellence of the past to repurpose it for the future so that it can deliver projects at a lower cost, reduce emissions and quicker than on a green field site,” the Veri director said.

Sutherland also revealed that up to seven wind turbines could fit on the site to produce power needed for green hydrogen production.

Opening the day-long session with representatives from local businesses and the public sector, EnQuest’s midstream director Dave Marshall said the company was in the process of clearing part of the site to create space for its clean energy aspirations.

“[Sullom Voe Terminal] is a fantastic 1,000 acre brown field site,” he said. “Why not use that? Why create green field sites for new energy when we have the skills, the experience and the industrial footprint there at Sullom Voe?

“We are looking at the potential of bringing in carbon capture and storage, using our existing infrastructure with the jetties and the pipelines, progressing the full licences that we have been awarded.

“There is green hydrogen as a potential…and the third aspect is offshore electrification, particularly with the new West of Shetland fields being developed.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts