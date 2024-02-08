Mairi McAllan named Scottish energy secretary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Mairi McAllan named Scottish energy secretary

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
08/02/2024, 7:16 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by DCTmairi mcallan energy
The 31-year-old takes on the Wellbeing Economy, Net Zero and Energy brief.

SNP rising star Mairi McAllan has been named Scotland’s new energy secretary following a reshuffle brought on by Michael Matheson’s resignation on Thursday.

Ms McAllan, previously cabinet secretary for Net Zero, Transport and Just Transition, takes on the new combined brief of Wellbeing Economy, Net Zero and Energy.

Mr Matheson quit his role as health secretary on Thursday morning over ongoing controversy around an £11,000 iPad roaming charges bill while he was on holiday.

That resignation prompted a reshuffle where Neil Gray, who was previously cabinet secretary for Economy, Fair Work and Energy, took the health brief, leaving a gap to be filled for the energy portfolio.

Elsewhere Transport has been made its own cabinet-level portfolio led by Fiona Hyslop.

Who is Mairi McAllan?

Mairi McAllan became MSP for Clydesdale in May 2021.

Weeks later she was named environment minister and became Net Zero secretary in March 2023.

From South Lanarkshire, she studied law at Glasgow University and co-founded the human rights group RebLaw Scotland before working as a trainee lawyer.

After qualifying as a Scots lawyer, she specialised in energy and natural resources in a commercial firm in Glasgow.

What’s Mairi McAllan’s position on energy?

While running for election, Ms McAllan said she would champion “a green recovery where we capture the possibilities of our move to net-zero to creates good, green jobs and a sustainable investment in our communities”.

Mairi McAllan has recently voiced opposition to new oil and gas licences being issued, telling MSPs last month that “we don’t agree that is a viable answer to the energy cost crisis or to the climate crisis that we’re facing”.

She added that the answer to both of those is “the rapid investment and deployment of renewable energy and energy efficiency”.

Ms McAllan came under fire from the UK Climate Change Committee watchdog in November after the Scottish Government failed to publish its climate change plan by the end of the year as planned.

The CCC said it meant its Scottish Progress Report would have “nothing to review” and described the delay as “very disappointing”.

However Ms McAllan said the move was down to the UK Government altering its policies on the sale of new cars and phasing out of fossil fuel boilers.

Elsewhere, Ms McAllan has voiced “concerns” over the controversial Rosebank oilfield, primarily due to the oil being “for export and therefore cannot contribute to national energy security”.

Operator Equinor has previously pointed out that the oil will contribute to resilience across north-west Europe, as much of the refining capacity sits outwith the UK.

Reshuffle

First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “The new, green economy is a massive economic opportunity for Scotland. If we grasp it, we can help the world tackle climate change while delivering well-paid jobs and sustainable growth in Scotland for generations to come.

“That’s why we will now bring these two portfolios together, and Màiri McAllan is the right person to drive it forward.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts