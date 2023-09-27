Rosebank: Where will the oil go?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Rosebank: Where will the oil go?

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
27/09/2023, 11:37 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Shutterstock / RachenStockerrosebank oil

Equinor was asked that key question during a media briefing on the Rosebank oilfield on Wednesday.

Oil from Rosebank will be sold on the international market, a point which has to be reconciled with the fact the UK is a net importer of both oil and gas.

Unlike domestic gas supply, which is mainly used in the UK, much of the country’s oil goes overseas – primarily to Europe, where there is greater refinery capacity.

Because the UK is a net importer, it brings many refined products back in-country to meet demand.

The UK is a beneficiary of  that global open market system which ensures it can get the oil it needs.

BREAKING: Rosebank oilfield approved by UK regulator

However the fact oil Rosebank oil will be sold overseas in that market has been a key point for climate campaigners opposed to the project, who highlight it will do nothing to reduce domestic fuel bills.

Asked about the destination of Rosebank oil, Equinor UK boss Arne Gurtner said: “The oil goes to international markets. It will be offloaded from the field.

“We currently can’t say where it will go, for sure – however we do know that with the lack of Russian oil coming to Europe, we see the market situation as such that most of the oil produced in Europe actually goes to Europe.”

On the balance of imports versus exports, Mr Gurtner added: “If the UK needs the Rosebank oil, it will actually get it. That is pertaining to the open global market system which today ensures the UK receives much more oil and gas than it is producing on the UKCS side.”

Mr Gurtner made a blog post comparing this to a similar mechanism for UK agriculture.

However, the campaign group Uplift said it believes approval of the project is not legal and will mount a challenge against the UK Government.

Director Tessa Khan said: “Rosebank will do nothing to lower fuel bills or boost UK energy security. Most of this oil will be shipped abroad and then sold back to us at whatever price makes the oil and gas industry the most profit.

“People in the UK overwhelmingly support moving to cheaper, cleaner renewable energy. This government should be prioritising making sure no pensioner, or family with small children is living in a cold, damp home this winter, not handing billions in tax breaks to obscenely wealthy foreign companies.”

 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts