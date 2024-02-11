Analysis: Labour windfall tax plans will slash value of North Sea portfolios

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Analysis: Labour windfall tax plans will slash value of North Sea portfolios

Apache, CNOOC and Equinor will see hundreds of millions of dollars slashed.
By Allister Thomas
11/02/2024, 7:00 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
north sea windfall tax
The CNOOC Buzzard platform.

North Sea operators would see the values of their portfolios slashed if Labour plans for the windfall tax come into effect, according to analysis.

Welligence said the move “may very well herald the end of oil and gas investment in the North Sea”.

Labour said on Thursday that, should it win power in the general election, it would stop all investment allowances, hike the North Sea windfall tax 3% to a headline 78% rate, and extent the levy’s life until the end of the next parliament (from its current sunset of March 2028).

Trade body Offshore Energies said this would wipe out investment in the UK North Sea and could lead to tens of thousands of job losses.

Analyst firm Welligence said the loss of “shielding” from investment incentives will slash hundreds of millions of dollars of value from portfolios, as the sector is dealt a “triple body blow” after two earlier impacts from the levy’s introduction and its later hike in 2022.

It has modelled the impact of such measures on three operators – Apache, Equinor and CNOOC – on an “NPV10” basis; an approximation for the value of oil and gas reserves.

Apache, a firm with ageing assets and is already cutting jobs and decided to cease drilling due to the levy, would see its portfolio value drop by 43% to $436m, according to Welligence.

north sea windfall tax © Supplied by Welligence
CNOOC, Apache and Equinor will all feel an impact from Labour’s plans.

“This is primarily a function of the assets having minimal productive life beyond the extended windfall duration” it said.

Equinor, which owns new assets including the Rosebank oilfield in the West of Shetland, would see its value drop 18% from $3.87bn to $3.18bn.

That means much of the “shielding” linked to investment incentives for Rosebank are eliminated and the value of the asset is eroded.

As such, it added, it makes Equinor’s “previous acquisition of Suncor’s UK business less attractive and illustrating how the tax change will also negatively impact M&A activity”.

CNOOC meanwhile could see its value drop 25% as it has even less shielding via the Energy Profits Levy (EPL), going from $1.1bn to $803m.

Welligence said: “Already the UK sector has seen key players significantly reduce if not cease activity, including Apache, Harbour and TotalEnergies. Should more companies join this trend, the consequences would be numerous including earlier abandonment of facilities, job losses associated with a diminishing sector, reduced energy security and potentially a requirement to import more fuel.

“The UK sector has, in the last decade, undergone numerous tax changes making medium to long term fiscal planning difficult, if not close to impossible. Any company attempting to conduct M&A faces serious unknown elements around the fiscal regime due to its instability, something usually associated with countries with significantly less developed oil and gas sectors.

“This latest announcement from Labour seems to serve only one purpose – to further destabilise and erode confidence in a region which is already struggling. Should Labour win the next General Election it may very well herald the end of oil and gas investment in the North Sea, but even if it does not, this latest announcement does the sector no favours.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts