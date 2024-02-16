Anas Sarwar comes out swinging in favour of Labour windfall tax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Anas Sarwar comes out swinging in favour of Labour windfall tax

The Scottish Labour leader insisted in his conference speech that the move is vital due to energy firms making huge profits as he strongly criticised the SNP.
By Justin Bowie
16/02/2024, 6:45 pm
© Supplied by -sarwar windfall tax
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar during his Scottish Labour conference speech. Image: PA.

Anas Sarwar has defended Labour’s controversial North Sea windfall tax by insisting huge profits are being reaped by energy giants.

In his keynote speech to Scottish Labour conference, the party leader came out swinging in defence of the strategy less than 24 hours after Aberdeen business chiefs wrote to Sir Keir Starmer demanding a U-turn.

Mr Sarwar also used his hour-long speech in Glasgow to take aim at the SNP, who strongly criticised Labour’s proposals to increase taxes on the oil and gas sector.

Sir Keir recently announced he intends to up the windfall levy on fossil fuels firms from 75% to 78%, extending it until at least 2029.

That move came not long after Labour also abandoned a pledge to spend £28 billion each year on new green energy projects.

labour windfall tax © Shutterstock
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

More than 700 voices across the north-east, including tycoon Sir Ian Wood, wrote to Sir Keir in “anger and frustration” this week.

But speaking to Labour members at conference, Mr Sarwar pointed out British Gas has seen a huge increase in its profits.

He told the audience: “The energy giants recorded profits of £33 billion last year. That’s why Labour will introduce a windfall tax to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.”

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn claimed earlier this week that Labour’s proposals would “destroy livelihoods” in the north-east by damaging the economy.

That’s despite his party strongly backing the introduction of the windfall tax and opposing new drilling projects in the North Sea, such as Cambo.

Sarwar attacks SNP

Mr Sarwar said: “Just yesterday, the same day that the energy giant announced a ten-fold increase in their profits, the SNP now oppose Labour’s plans for a windfall tax.

“The SNP now believe if you earn £28,500 you should pay more tax. But if you’re an energy giant earning billions in profit, you should pay less tax.

“They can no longer pretend they’re on the side of working people in Scotland.”

sarwar windfall tax

But in a bid to soothe the fears of industry leaders, Mr Sarwar insisted oil and gas will continue to play a key role in producing Scotland’s energy for decades to come.

He used his conference speech to argue a government led by Sir Keir will bring down energy bills, upgrade infrastructure, and create more jobs.

‘No vision’

SNP MSP Rona Mackay said: “Yet again Anas Sarwar has stood up and delivered no vision, no plan and no policies to the people of Scotland.

“Instead we were treated to more slogans, more catchphrases and nothing of substance.

“The only thing for certain was that Anas Sarwar doubled down on the fact that his party will decimate our energy industry and leave thousands of workers behind.”

The Scottish Tories claimed Mr Sarwar’s pitch on improving the economy was undermined by his party’s stance toward oil and gas.

Tory MSP Craig Hoy said: “Keir Starmer’s economically illiterate policy – the same as the SNP’s – has prompted a huge and justified backlash from business groups.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts