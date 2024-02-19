OEUK to hold ‘crisis talks’ over Labour windfall tax proposals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

OEUK to hold ‘crisis talks’ over Labour windfall tax proposals

By Andrew Dykes
19/02/2024, 7:18 am
OEUK's David Whitehouse (left) called for an urgent meeting with Labour leader Keir Starmer and party figures.
OEUK's David Whitehouse (left) called for an urgent meeting with Labour leader Keir Starmer and party figures.

Trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) will hold “emergency summits” with operators and the supply chain this week over proposals unveiled by Labour to extend the windfall tax if elected.

Two meetings will take place in OEUK’s London and Aberdeen offices this week, with representatives expressing “deep concern” over the manifesto policies.

In a briefing note for its “Prosperity Plan Policy” on 8 February, Labour confirmed proposals to hike to the industry’s headline tax rate from 75% to 78% and end what it describes as “loopholes” in the Energy Profits Levy (EPL) that allow firms to recoup taxes through investment

The party also plans to extend the sunset clause, currently planned for March 2028, until the end of the next parliament.

OEUK claimed the decision would “wipe out” the sector, with up to 42,000 jobs lost alongside £26 billion of GVA.

Other projections put the losses at a “best-case scenario” of 20,000 jobs lost, and at worst up to 100,000, were Labour to ban any further drilling – though it has not stated it would do so.

Senior figures from OEUK member companies are expected to attend the emergency summits, with OEUK chief executive David Whitehouse convening talks with operators on Tuesday 20 February and supply chain companies on Thursday 22 February.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, OEUK Chief Executive David Whitehouse said: “We remain deeply concerned about what Labour’s proposals could do to our people. If we can’t get companies to invest here, there are no jobs. It’s that simple.

“I’m already hearing from our supply chain and from energy producers that these proposals would deliver a hammer blow to the energy we need today and to the homegrown transition to cleaner energies that everyone in the UK wants to see.

“These meetings will allow us to gather more evidence from employers to put to Labour leadership. As a sector which supports 200,000 jobs, contributes over £20 billion a year to the wider UK economy and has the skills and infrastructure to deliver a homegrown energy transition, we have so much to offer.”

Keir Starmer attempted to calm sector fears over the weekend as he addressed the Scottish Labour conference in Glasgow, telling party members that work in the North Sea would continue “for decades”.

However, the industry continues to issue stark warnings. Last week Chris Wheaton, managing director for oil and gas at Stifel said: “If we try and focus on the investment we can see, everything I’m hearing is that 2024 is going to be the last year of major spending in the UK North Sea because of concerns over where the tax structure might be 2025-onwards.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts