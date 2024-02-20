Unite hails wage deal for Equans workers at Sullom Voe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Unite hails wage deal for Equans workers at Sullom Voe

By Andrew Dykes
20/02/2024, 12:00 pm
© Supplied by Totalsullom voe terminal
Sullom Voe Terminal in Shetland.

Unite has welcomed a new wage deal on behalf of members working for Equans FM at the Sullom Voe terminal on Shetland.

The union announced on Tuesday that around 30 workers had voted to accept the offer, which will see them receive a 9% wage uplift backdated to April 2023.

The new deal covers staff working in control room, electrical, mechanical and field operator roles.

Unite said it has also secured an inflation-plus deal for 2024, consisting of the retail price index (RPI) rate plus an additional 2.5%. A similar arrangement for 2025 will mean workers receive an additional 2% on top of RPI at the pay anniversary date in April.

A subsidiary of Engie, Equans FM manages the majority of the firm’s services activity. The asset management firm employs around 74,000 people across 17 countries, around 15,000 of which are based in the UK and Ireland.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite has successfully negotiated another good pay deal over three years for our members working for Equans FM at Sullom Voe oil terminal. Unite is once again winning the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions in the oil and gas industry.”

Equans has been approached for comment.

The agreement reached this week follows a deal for a backdated 8.1% pay rise secured last summer, after around 80 members employed by Equans FM voted to initiate industrial action.

Meanwhile, Unite is involved in a separate dispute at the terminal involving scaffolders and construction staff working for Worley Services.

Unite and GMB Scotland last week confirmed around 70 of their members had voted in favour of action “up to and including strikes”, after workers rejected a 4% pay rise and demanded both companies negotiate with the unions on the site to allow formal bargaining on jobs, pay and conditions.

Unite has yet to announce dates of any forthcoming industrial action.

Unite regional industrial officer John Clark welcomed the deal for “inflation proof wage increases.”

“Unite is delighted to have secured a really good deal for our Equans FM membership.

“This sends a strong signal to other companies based at Sullom Voe to work constructively with Unite to resolve pay disputes.”

