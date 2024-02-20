Unite hails wage deal for Equans workers at Sullom Voe

Unite has welcomed a new wage deal on behalf of members working for Equans FM at the Sullom Voe terminal on Shetland.

The union announced on Tuesday that around 30 workers had voted to accept the offer, which will see them receive a 9% wage uplift backdated to April 2023.

The new deal covers staff working in control room, electrical, mechanical and field operator roles.

Unite said it has also secured an inflation-plus deal for 2024, consisting of the retail price index (RPI) rate plus an additional 2.5%. A similar arrangement for 2025 will mean workers receive an additional 2% on top of RPI at the pay anniversary date in April.

A subsidiary of Engie, Equans FM manages the majority of the firm’s services activity. The asset management firm employs around 74,000 people across 17 countries, around 15,000 of which are based in the UK and Ireland.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite has successfully negotiated another good pay deal over three years for our members working for Equans FM at Sullom Voe oil terminal. Unite is once again winning the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions in the oil and gas industry.”

Equans has been approached for comment.

The agreement reached this week follows a deal for a backdated 8.1% pay rise secured last summer, after around 80 members employed by Equans FM voted to initiate industrial action.

Meanwhile, Unite is involved in a separate dispute at the terminal involving scaffolders and construction staff working for Worley Services.

Unite and GMB Scotland last week confirmed around 70 of their members had voted in favour of action “up to and including strikes”, after workers rejected a 4% pay rise and demanded both companies negotiate with the unions on the site to allow formal bargaining on jobs, pay and conditions.

Unite has yet to announce dates of any forthcoming industrial action.

Unite regional industrial officer John Clark welcomed the deal for “inflation proof wage increases.”

“Unite is delighted to have secured a really good deal for our Equans FM membership.

“This sends a strong signal to other companies based at Sullom Voe to work constructively with Unite to resolve pay disputes.”