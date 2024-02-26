‘Choices will be felt for decades to come’: OEUK launches general election manifesto

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

‘Choices will be felt for decades to come’: OEUK launches general election manifesto

Trade body warns that energy transition "will fail" if industry is undermined by policy.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
26/02/2024, 12:01 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by DCT / Kenny ElrickOEUK manifesto
OEUK CEO David Whitehouse interviewed at OEUK offices, Aberdeen.

Trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) has warned the energy transition “will fail” if the industry is undermined by policy, as it launches its general election manifesto today.

The group said its policy statement maps out a pathway for £200bn of investment in the UK sector this decade, something which has been cast in by doubt by signals from political parties across the Westminster benches.

OEUK said decisions made in the next parliament will be “felt for decades to come”.

It comes days after Labour leader, and likely the next prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer said he would extend and hike the windfall tax on the North Sea, which industry and analysts said would see tens of thousands of jobs lost due to Labour’s threat to remove investment allowances.

OEUK CEO David Whitehouse said he was “deeply saddened by the announcement”, but the sector “will engage with all political parties to make the case” for unlocking investment.

Last week Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf challenged Scottish Labour Leader Anas Sarwar to a debate in Aberdeen running up to the election.

Speaking to Energy Voice, Mr Whitehouse said it is “essential OEUK would be involved in that conversation” as the manifesto asks politicians to choose a “homegrown energy transition”.

See the full interview here:

The OEUK manifesto

Among its manifesto – split between themes of skills, security and sustainability – are asks around commercial models for developing CCUS, hydrogen and offshore wind, as well as measures for ports, regulation and industrial strategy.

The asks include creation of a new regulatory body with oversight “across the entire energy trilemma”.

OEUK’s policy statement sets out that “the UK can become a leading green industrial power” but do so “companies must see the UK as an attractive country to invest in”.

It adds that “parliaments may thrive on opposition and argument, particularly in election year, big engineering projects only succeed through collaboration”.

“The transition to net zero will be the biggest engineering project this country has ever seen. It will fail if we undermine the industries, workforces, and communities whose skills will be vital for building our energy future.”

starmer north sea © Supplied by -
Sir Keir Starmer

Windfall tax

It sets out a call to end the windfall tax before 2028, when it is currently expected to sunset.

The policy, brought in under the conservative government in 2022, has seen 90% of operators cut spending, with some cutting jobs.

Labour has gone so far as to say it would remove investment allowances, which OEUK said would see up to 42,000 jobs lost, and investment bank Stifel said a “best case scenario” is 20,000 jobs gone.

Mr Whitehouse said that the industry saw “unprecedented commodity prices” in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine and it was right for sectors to play their part.

“But as windfall conditions go, that windfall tax must go. And when you look at commodity prices today, they’re back in line with where they were pre-Ukraine.

“So we’re calling for the windfall tax to go. And we think that’s right. That means we can encourage investment into the sector, support our jobs, support our skills, support our important supply chain.”

oeuk manifesto © Supplied by DCT / Kenny Elrick
OEUK CEO David Whitehouse.

Mr Whitehouse highlighted that profits are made internationally, “they’re not being made here in the North Sea”.

Asked whether Big Oil and international oil firms should make their North Sea profits transparent, he said: “I think I think transparency is good. I think it helps with the with explaining the north-east position where it’s clear what value is being made here in the in the North Sea. I think it helps for that case that now is the time where we need to unlock investment in the North Sea.

“Now is the time where we need to seek that investment, unlock that £200 billion and see that real value in terms of jobs, in terms of economic value up and down the country.”

New regulator, new strategy

OEUK is also calling for a new “independent statutory body” to be created, with powers and resource to oversee UK energy and net zero objectives.

Mr Whitehouse said: “What we’re talking about is an evolution of what we have in the UK. We have some great institutions.

“The Committee on Climate Change I think provides a is a valuable resource, but it’s focused purely on our climate goals. The Office of Budget Responsibility has a role to play in terms of understanding the value in our economy.

“What we’re calling for is a body that gives long term overview, sets out that long term path, but actually looks across the entire energy trilemma.

“So we’re looking not just at our climate goals, which are clearly important, but also ensuring that in doing that we deliver on good quality jobs, real value in our economies and real value in our communities.”

Mr Whitehouse said the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) is “there for the discussion” in that space.

Other items include a joined-up industrial strategy, inclusive of investment in grid infrastructure for offshore wind power.

That includes ensuring policies to ensure the energy transition takes place “with people, not to them” as regards onshore grid infrastructure. Mr Whitehouse said: “. I think there hasn’t been enough of a discussion in the UK about what is really going to be required.”

Election showdown in Aberdeen?

© Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf during First Minster’s Questions (FMQ’s) at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh. Thursday February 22, 2024.

Last week at First Minister’s questions, Humza Yousaf challenged Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar to a debate in Aberdeen on oil and gas.

While Labour has come under fire for its taxation policies, the SNP has been accused of hypocrisy over its “presumption against” further North Sea exploration.

The Tories, meanwhile, are the party which introduced the windfall tax and plan to keep it in place for four more years, despite windfall conditions since falling away.

Asked if OEUK would participate in such a debate, Mr Whitehouse said: “I think it is essential OEUK would be involved in that conversation.

“I think it’s essential that the 400 members that we have actually, not just here in Aberdeen but up and down the country, are part of that conversation.

“And what I would say is our manifesto, is the path to a successful energy transition. I think it’s a really valuable contribution which shows how we unlock that investment, how do we build the skills that are required to make the best of it for the UK and Scotland.”

