Oil & Gas / North Sea

Bristow workers suspend strikes after Norway helicopter crash

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
29/02/2024, 4:32 pm Updated: 29/02/2024, 4:39 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
bristow strikes
BALPA

Bristow (NYSE: VTOL) helicopter workers have postponed planned strike action out of respect after a fatal crash off Norway on Wednesday night.

The British Airline Pilots’ Association (BALPA) had set strikes for Bristow in Aberdeen, Sumburgh and Norwich on March 3 –  5 across Search and Rescue and Oil and Gas.

BALPA said: “Following the upsetting and tragic news of an accident involving a Bristow helicopter and crew off the coast of Norway yesterday, we have, as a mark of respect for the crew member who tragically lost their life and for those crew members otherwise injured in the crash, decided to withdraw our planned strike action at Bristow.”

Strikes planned for other dates in March remain unchanged and will go ahead unless a resolution is reached.

Workers, including pilots, technical crew, winch paramedics and winch operators have been pursuing the action over pay.

Other dates are planned for March 11-13, 18-20 and 25-27.

Earlier today it was confirmed that a 60-year-old woman died after the search and rescue helicopter ditched off the coast of Norway overnight.

The union said: “Our thoughts are very much with the crew involved in the crash and their family, and with those within Bristow dealing with this matter.”

Bristow strikes and BALPA letter

Earlier today BALPA sent a letter of condolence to Bristow following the incident.

General secretary Amy Leversidge said: “Any loss like this is a tragedy for all aircrew and our members in Bristow UK are feeling this especially deeply.

“Search and Rescue perform an incredibly important and vital role for our communities, it is a testament to the courage and bravery of the crews who regularly put themselves in harms way to save the lives of others, the sacrifice of the crew will never be forgotten.

“Every BALPA member sends  condolences to our colleagues in Norway and our thoughts are with all those affected. Aviation has a great safety record partly because of the culture of learning from accidents and incidents without blame.

“It is vital that air accident investigators are now given the space to carry out an independent and thorough investigation without interference or unhelpful media speculation so that future tragedies can be avoided.”

