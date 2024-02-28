BREAKING: Helicopter ditches into sea off Norway, six taken to hospital

An S-92 helicopter has ditched into the sea off the coast of Norway while in training for oil firm Equinor.

Six people have been recovered and are being taken to hospital in Bergen. Their condition is not known.

Bristow, which operated the helicopter, registered LN-OIJ, said the aircraft went down at 19.40 CET on Thursday, around nine nautical miles west of Bergen while on a training exercise.

The six people on board include two pilots.

Equinor and Bristow said efforts are underway to collect information, but the cause is not yet known.

The state-backed oil firm said it has suspended all of its regular helicopter flights on the Norwegian continental shelf until 1pm CET on Friday, Feb 29.

Flights in the UK are also being suspended by the firm.

Norwegian media reporting the helicopter involved in the accident near Bergen is a SAR helicopter operated by Bristow. LN-OIJ’s flight profile and flight time indicates it may be the helicopter in question. https://t.co/9NSjCEjPzM pic.twitter.com/8fazvHzhHN — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 28, 2024

Simon Sparkes, a test pilot at Forsvarsmateriell, the Norwegian Defence Agency, said CHC rescue helicopter from Floro conducted the rescue, ferrying the passangers of the stricken Bristow chopper to Bergen.

He reported: “All 6 crew rescued from S-92 which ditched west of Bergen this evening. The Bristow Norway S-92 was on a SAR training mission when the accident occurred.

“A RNoAF AW101 SARQueen from Stavanger and a CHC AS332L1 from Florø conducted the rescue ferrying the rescued personnel to hospital in Bergen. It is not known why the aircraft ditched.”

Statements

An Equinor spokesperson said: “On 28 February at 20.15, Equinor was notified of a helicopter incident.

“The incident involved a SAR Oseberg helicopter which was on exercise and was reported missing west of Sotra outside Bergen.

“The rescue operation has been headed by the Norwegian Joint Rescue Coordination Centre. Equinor’s emergency response organisation is mobilized and we offer our support to Bristow and the emergency services.

“Equinor has no information about the cause, but as a result of the serious incident, we will suspend all our regular helicopter flights on the Norwegian continental shelf until 13:00 on 29 February.”

A spokesperson for Bristow said: “The aircraft, which is contracted to a civilian customer, was conducting a training exercise at the time of the accident.

“There were six people onboard, including the two pilots. All six people have been recovered and have been transported or are en-route to a hospital in Bergen.

“The Company is in the process of collecting pertinent information and will provide updates as appropriate.”

S-92

Norway is almost entirely reliant on the S-92 helicopter for its oil and gas operations.

While no information has been offered on the cause, any grounding of the helicopter type would create major logistical issues for the country.

In 2016, after a fatal crash off Norway, the Super Puma – then the dominant helicopter – was grounded and all but entirely exited the market.