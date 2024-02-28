BREAKING: Helicopter ditches into sea off Norway, six taken to hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

BREAKING: Helicopter ditches into sea off Norway, six taken to hospital

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
28/02/2024, 11:03 pm Updated: 29/02/2024, 12:06 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Simon Sparkes / ForsForsvarsmateriell - Norwegian Defence norway helicopter
Pic: Simon Sparkes / Forsvarsmateriell - Norwegian Defence Agency. An AW101 SAR Queen from Stavanger and a CHC AS332L1 from Floro took the six people to a Bergen hospital.

An S-92 helicopter has ditched into the sea off the coast of Norway while in training for oil firm Equinor.

Six people have been recovered and are being taken to hospital in Bergen. Their condition is not known.

Bristow, which operated the helicopter, registered LN-OIJ, said the aircraft went down at 19.40 CET on Thursday, around nine nautical miles west of Bergen while on a training exercise.

The six people on board include two pilots.

Equinor and Bristow said efforts are underway to collect information, but the cause is not yet known.

The state-backed oil firm said it has suspended all of its regular helicopter flights on the Norwegian continental shelf until 1pm CET on Friday, Feb 29.

Flights in the UK are also being suspended by the firm.

Simon Sparkes, a test pilot at Forsvarsmateriell, the Norwegian Defence Agency, said CHC rescue helicopter from Floro conducted the rescue, ferrying the passangers of the stricken Bristow chopper to Bergen.

He reported: “All 6 crew rescued from S-92 which ditched west of Bergen this evening. The Bristow Norway S-92 was on a SAR training mission when the accident occurred.

“A RNoAF AW101 SARQueen from Stavanger and a CHC AS332L1 from Florø conducted the rescue ferrying the rescued personnel to hospital in Bergen. It is not known why the aircraft ditched.”

Statements

An Equinor spokesperson said: “On 28 February at 20.15, Equinor was notified of a helicopter incident.

“The incident involved a SAR Oseberg helicopter which was on exercise and was reported missing west of Sotra outside Bergen.

“The rescue operation has been headed by the Norwegian Joint Rescue Coordination Centre. Equinor’s emergency response organisation is mobilized and we offer our support to Bristow and the emergency services.

“Equinor has no information about the cause, but as a result of the serious incident, we will suspend all our regular helicopter flights on the Norwegian continental shelf until 13:00 on 29 February.”

A spokesperson for Bristow said: “The aircraft, which is contracted to a civilian customer, was conducting a training exercise at the time of the accident.

“There were six people onboard, including the two pilots. All six people have been recovered and have been transported or are en-route to a hospital in Bergen.

“The Company is in the process of collecting pertinent information and will provide updates as appropriate.”

S-92

Norway is almost entirely reliant on the S-92 helicopter for its oil and gas operations.

While no information has been offered on the cause, any grounding of the helicopter type would create major logistical issues for the country.

In 2016, after a fatal crash off Norway, the Super Puma – then the dominant helicopter – was grounded and all but entirely exited the market.

 

