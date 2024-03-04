Shell Pierce field due to restart after six-month outage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Shell Pierce field due to restart after six-month outage

By Allister Thomas
04/03/2024, 7:02 am Updated: 04/03/2024, 7:02 am
© Supplied by BluewaterShell Pierce
Six month outage: Mooring line issues at the Haewene Brim FPSO saw production ceased.

The Shell Pierce project in the UK North Sea is due to restart production later in March after a six-month outage.

Shell (LON: SHEL) ceased production at Pierce in August, having started-up the Central North Sea redevelopment six months earlier in February 2023.

Aurelia Energy, a holding company of Bluewater Group which owns the FPSO, said Pierce ceased production “due to issues with its mooring lines connections to the buoy”.

In mid-February, one of these was successfully repaired, and restart of production is now expected at the “end of March” subject to approvals.

Aurelia said one more mooring line, not critical to the integrity of the mooring system, is expected to be fixed later this year.

Shell Pierce

Shell started up the gas redevelopment last year after several months of delay, having first been slated for the second quarter of 2022.

The Haewene Brim FPSO spent time at Aibel’s Haugesund yard in Norway for refurbishment before being delivered to Pierce, around 165 miles east of Aberdeen.

Historically an oil producing field, first brought online in 1999, the redevelopment of Pierce allows for associated gas to be exported via a new pipeline to the St Fergus terminal in Aberdeenshire.

Shell owns 92.52% of Pierce, with the remaining 7.48% held by Ithaca Energy.

A final investment decision (FID) was taken on the redevelopment project in 2019, with estimates it would increase production to 30,000 barrels per day.

