Pathfinder: Inch Cape wind developers seek expert advice

Developers of the Inch Cape wind farm off the Angus coast are looking for experts to support a range of key planning and procedures.

Published via the North Sea Transition Authority’s Pathfinder database Inch Cape Offshore Wind is tendering five work scopes in the coming months, seeking consultants to assist with various portions of its plans, from procurement assistance to explosive ordnance advice.

The company is an 50-50 joint venture between Edinburgh-based Red Rock Power and Ireland’s ESB, and is developing the 1.1 GW Inch Cape scheme around 9 miles offshore.

72 turbines are earmarked for the 150 square kilometre site, each standing up to 274m tall.

Included in the firm’s requirements is a subject matter expert in helicopter operations to carry out a review and audit of documentation around aviation management.

Another is needed to consult on health and safety provisions for temporary works and liaise with the developer’s main contractor on areas such as load-bearing scaffolds, cable pull in quadrants and other temporary equipment.

Inch Cape outlined a further requirement for an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) expert, again to review documentation, plans and procedures for managing EOD risk.

The contracts will be tendered in June and July this year for delivery beginning around October.

Another contractor is sought to assist the firm with heavy lift advice, including developing lift plans and safety procedures.

Tender for this was due Friday 1 March, with services commencing in October.

Finally Inch Cape is also seeking support to develop its online supplier database to improve functionality and search.

A submission for this is due by 8 March for delivery by end of May.

All five contracts were each banded at £25m or below.