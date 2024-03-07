Harbour Energy: UK tax regime wipes $500m from North Sea giant’s earnings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Harbour Energy: UK tax regime wipes $500m from North Sea giant’s earnings

However, the firm still managed to return hundreds of millions to shareholders.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
07/03/2024, 7:54 am Updated: 07/03/2024, 10:53 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Harbour EnergyHarbour Energy
The Judy platform in the UK North Sea.

Profits at North Sea giant Harbour Energy (LON: HBR) have been subdued as the firm counts the cost of the UK tax regime, which took a half-billion-dollar chunk of its earnings.

An “effective tax rate” of 95% on its UK operations kept profits to just $32m for the 2023 financial year, after a tax expense of $565m.

That rate is higher than the standard 75% due to non-deductible items in the UK sector, Harbour said.

The London-listed firm said it is still assessing the impact of the extension to the windfall tax (Energy Profits Levy (EPL)) announced by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on Thursday.

Despite these measures, the firm still returned more than $400m to its shareholders during 2023.

Harbour, which has cut 350 jobs due to the windfall tax (less than 100 of which were compulsory) previously said that shareholder returns were an important measure to secure investor support in light of the EPL.

Last year, Harbour took a one-off non-cash charge of $1.46bn forecasting the expected write-down for its assets through the life of the EPL.

Revenues and production down

Harbour Energy © Supplied by Wullie Marr/ DCT
Harbour Energy said it faced an “effective tax rate” of 95% in the UK.

Revenues were down by nearly a third, from $5.4bn in 2022 to $3.7bn, as production dropped 10% from 208,000 barrels per day to 186,000 per day due to natural decline.

Losses linked to hedging played a role, with Harbour losing $911m on its hedging position on natural gas and $93m on oil.

Free cash flow was down to $1.04bn from $2.11bn, while debt reduced from $704m to $213m.

Reserves (2P) rose from 865m barrels of oil equivalent to 880 million, while two of the firm’s CCS projects received “Track 2” status from the UK Government to progress.

Harbour issued production guidance of 150-165,000 barrels per day for the 2024 year.

Harbour Energy ‘on track’ for Wintershall DEA

Harbour said it is on track to complete its takeover of Germany’s Wintershall DEA in Q4 of this year, having unveiled the $11.2bn deal in December.

The deal is expected to transform its portfolio at Harbour pivots away from the punitive tax regime in the UK, with assets in Norway, Argentina, Germany and Mexico.

Publication of a prospectus and shareholder circular, followed by a shareholder meeting to approve the deal, is expected in Q2.

CEO Linda Cook said: “Harbour materially advanced its strategy during 2023. We improved our safety performance, generated material free cash flow, and progressed our international growth opportunities and CCS projects, while maintaining our capital discipline.

“This enabled continued shareholder returns over and above our base dividend while retaining the flexibility that allowed us to announce a transformational acquisition in December.

Harbour Energy © Supplied by Offshore Energies UK
Harbour Energy CEO Linda Cook speaking in Aberdeen.

“We remain focused on the successful completion of the Wintershall Dea acquisition and the ongoing safe and efficient management of our existing portfolio. We are excited about our future as we look to continue to build a geographically diverse, large scale, independent oil and gas company focused on safe and responsible operations, value creation and shareholder returns.”

