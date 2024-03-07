‘Not windfall conditions’: Serica boss hits out at EPL tax extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

‘Not windfall conditions’: Serica boss hits out at EPL tax extension

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
07/03/2024, 8:08 am Updated: 07/03/2024, 8:09 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
Serica energy
Serica Energy CEO Mitch Flegg.

Serica Energy CEO Mitch Flegg has criticised the Chancellor’s decision to extend the windfall tax on North Sea producers.

In a trading update, he said current oil and gas prices “do not represent windfall conditions” and the effect will be greater imports, leaving the UK less resilient.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt unveiled a year-long extension to the windfall tax, known as the Energy Profits Levy (EPL), during Wednesday’s Spring Budget, bringing the “sunset” to 2029.

Investment incentives remain, meaning it “could have been worse” as one source told EV, however the fourth tax change in two years now makes it “impossible” to plan investment according to trade body OEUK.

Mr Flegg of Serica Energy said: “It would be remiss not to express considerable disappointment with the extension of the EPL announced in the Budget yesterday.

“Current oil and gas prices do not represent windfall conditions for UK producers and increasing the tax burden on domestic oil and gas production again will be damaging for UK jobs and the economy.

“The achievements delivered by Serica have added to domestic sources of energy. The kind of approach exhibited in the Budget will lead to more imports and reduce the ability of our industry to enhance the UK’s resilience to potential energy shocks in the future.”

Read more below:

‘Disappointing blow’: Jeremy Hunt extends North Sea windfall tax by another year

Boost to reserves

Serica Energy’s (LON: SQZ) trading update highlighted a 10 million boost annual to reserves as of 31 December to 140m barrels of oil equivalent.

That follows Serica’s recent acquisition of Tailwind Energy.

Mr Flegg said nearly all of the reserves additions are from fields which are already producing, limiting its incremental emissions.

“Production in the early part of 2024 has been encouraging and we look forward to the future impact of executing our investment programme this year. We are on track to commence the planned well intervention and drilling activities on the Bruce and Triton assets during the coming month,” he added.

