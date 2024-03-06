BREAKING: Jeremy Hunt extends North Sea windfall tax by another year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

BREAKING: Jeremy Hunt extends North Sea windfall tax by another year

This is the fourth change to the fiscal regime since the windfall tax was introduced in May 2022.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
06/03/2024, 1:29 pm Updated: 06/03/2024, 1:45 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by PAwindfall tax
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has announced an extension to the North Sea windfall tax by a year, bringing its projected end to 2029.

Mr Hunt said: “Because the increase in energy prices caused by the Ukraine war is expected to last longer, so too will the sector’s windfall profits”.

The sunset levy is being extended to 2029, from March 2028, which the Chancellor said would raise £1.5bn.

Industry had fears that the levy would be extended after a report last week set out the Chancellor’s plans to help ensure national debt is falling and give other taxes “breathing space”.

The move ignores petitions from business leaders and industry groups to see the levy scrapped as windfall conditions have gone.

The levy has already seen 90% of North Sea operators cut spending, with the tax blamed for hundreds of jobs being cut.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce said the move puts further jobs at risk.

Policy director Ryan Crighton said: “Not only is Jeremy Hunt losing the support of industry, he is also losing the support of his North-east parliamentarians who understand that the windfall tax is bad for jobs, bad for investment, bad for energy security and bad for the energy transition.

“We need investment in new North Sea oil and gas fields to maintain jobs and offset declining production. Without that investment, production could halve by 2030, which places thousands – perhaps tens of thousands – of jobs at risk.

This is the fourth change to the tax system since the windfall tax – or Energy Profits Levy (EPL) – was introduced in May 2022.

The flurry of changes to the fiscal regime have been viewed as a major barrier to further investment.

Trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) said earlier this week that the suggestion of an EPL extension is a “worrying signal” for the sector.

The policy has proved divisive for the Conservative party, with Scottish leader Douglas Ross saying he would not vote for the move. Meanwhile Aberdeenshire West MP Andrew Bowie was reported through the night to be on “resignation watch”.

Windfall Tax Timeline

May 2022: Then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils 25% windfall tax as oil and gas prices surge in the wake of invasion of Ukraine. Windfall tax due to end December 2025. Headline rate of 65%.

November 2022: Jeremy Hunt unveils 10% hike to windfall tax and extends “sunset” to March 2028. EPL now sits at 35% with headline tax rate of 75% on oil and gas sector.

February 2023: OEUK announced 90% of North Sea operators have cut spending.

April 2023: Harbour Energy confirms 350 job cuts, blaming EPL

June 2023: Prices have dropped to more average levels – with gas at around 60p a therm, from a peak of £6, and oil roughly $75 a barrel, down from $130 the prior year.

-UK Government announces “price floor” for two consecutive quarters for levy to be scrapped early – $71.40 per barrel of oil, £0.54 per therm for gas.

-Apache starts first round of job cuts, blaming EPL.

Feb 2024: Labour’s Green Prosperity Plan promises “proper windfall tax” on North Sea, removing all investment allowances.

-Wood Mackenzie says move will slash value of portfolios and put energy transition projects at risk

-Stifel says the sector is in its “last year of major spending” as plans will see

End of Feb 2024: Bloomberg reports Jeremy Hunt is considering an extension to the windfall tax.

More follows.

