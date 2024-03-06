BREAKING: Jeremy Hunt extends North Sea windfall tax by another year

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has announced an extension to the North Sea windfall tax by a year, bringing its projected end to 2029.

Mr Hunt said: “Because the increase in energy prices caused by the Ukraine war is expected to last longer, so too will the sector’s windfall profits”.

The sunset levy is being extended to 2029, from March 2028, which the Chancellor said would raise £1.5bn.

Industry had fears that the levy would be extended after a report last week set out the Chancellor’s plans to help ensure national debt is falling and give other taxes “breathing space”.

The move ignores petitions from business leaders and industry groups to see the levy scrapped as windfall conditions have gone.

The levy has already seen 90% of North Sea operators cut spending, with the tax blamed for hundreds of jobs being cut.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce said the move puts further jobs at risk.

Policy director Ryan Crighton said: “Not only is Jeremy Hunt losing the support of industry, he is also losing the support of his North-east parliamentarians who understand that the windfall tax is bad for jobs, bad for investment, bad for energy security and bad for the energy transition.

“We need investment in new North Sea oil and gas fields to maintain jobs and offset declining production. Without that investment, production could halve by 2030, which places thousands – perhaps tens of thousands – of jobs at risk.

This is the fourth change to the tax system since the windfall tax – or Energy Profits Levy (EPL) – was introduced in May 2022.

The flurry of changes to the fiscal regime have been viewed as a major barrier to further investment.

Trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) said earlier this week that the suggestion of an EPL extension is a “worrying signal” for the sector.

The policy has proved divisive for the Conservative party, with Scottish leader Douglas Ross saying he would not vote for the move. Meanwhile Aberdeenshire West MP Andrew Bowie was reported through the night to be on “resignation watch”.

Windfall Tax Timeline

May 2022: Then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils 25% windfall tax as oil and gas prices surge in the wake of invasion of Ukraine. Windfall tax due to end December 2025. Headline rate of 65%.

November 2022: Jeremy Hunt unveils 10% hike to windfall tax and extends “sunset” to March 2028. EPL now sits at 35% with headline tax rate of 75% on oil and gas sector.

February 2023: OEUK announced 90% of North Sea operators have cut spending.

April 2023: Harbour Energy confirms 350 job cuts, blaming EPL

June 2023: Prices have dropped to more average levels – with gas at around 60p a therm, from a peak of £6, and oil roughly $75 a barrel, down from $130 the prior year.

-UK Government announces “price floor” for two consecutive quarters for levy to be scrapped early – $71.40 per barrel of oil, £0.54 per therm for gas.

-Apache starts first round of job cuts, blaming EPL.

Feb 2024: Labour’s Green Prosperity Plan promises “proper windfall tax” on North Sea, removing all investment allowances.

-Wood Mackenzie says move will slash value of portfolios and put energy transition projects at risk

-Stifel says the sector is in its “last year of major spending” as plans will see

End of Feb 2024: Bloomberg reports Jeremy Hunt is considering an extension to the windfall tax.

