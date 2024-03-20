Net zero targets held back by supply chain and financing challenges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Net zero targets held back by supply chain and financing challenges

By Michael Behr
20/03/2024, 7:00 am
Offshore wind turbines situated next to a North Sea oil and gas platform.

Supply chain challenges and a lack of financing are eroding the energy industry’s confidence in reaching global net zero targets.

The Energy Industry Council’s (EIC’s) Global Net Zero Jeopardy Report surveyed 38 energy industry leaders from 29 EIC member companies worldwide.

It found that 89% of respondents believe that the world’s 2030 emissions goals could not be achieved.

However, for 2050 targets, 45% said they still see a pathway to success. Respondents were also generally more optimistic about reaching their own country’s goals, with 16% saying national 2030 targets were within reach and 66% for 2050.

Of the respondents, 61% said net zero is at risk due to a lack of supply chain capacity. Of these, 21% cited a shortage of qualified individuals as a critical barrier, and 11% said infrastructure issues stood in the way of more net zero projects.

Oil and gas FIDs

The EIC report also found that, globally, oil and gas projects have significantly higher final investment decision (FID) rates compared to cleantech projects.

Of 1,069 upstream oil and gas projects, representing around $1.29tn of capex expenditures, 21.42% have reached FID worth 35.22% of the total capex value.

However, of the 599 offshore wind projects in development around the world, only 9.18% have reached FID, accounting for 5.35% of the $1.86tn in capex expenditures.

© Supplied by SSE
The Dogger Bank offshore wind farm off the coast of Yorkshire set to be the world’s largest.

At the current pace of project deployment, the report warned that achieving current global net zero targets is unrealistic.

Among the interviewed executives, 61% stress the need for more investment and incentives to launch net zero projects, pointing to the high costs of green transitions and the importance of ensuring profitability for sustainability.

Of these, 18% lamented the scarcity of financing, and 55% said that ensuring adequate financing is paramount for pushing clean energy targets.

“This disparity in optimism underscores a crucial point,” said EIC CEO Stuart Broadley. “While the immediate future appears daunting, with most leaders now holding the view that interim targets are unachievable, there is a stronger belief—both within our home nations and collectively as one global community—in our ability to correct our course by the ultimate 2050 target date.

“This optimism is due to the potential for technological advancements and the conversion of policy into implementation.”

