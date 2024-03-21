Equinor ‘already’ facing equipment challenges at Mariner after five years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Equinor ‘already’ facing equipment challenges at Mariner after five years

By Mathew Perry
21/03/2024, 7:00 am Updated: 21/03/2024, 10:12 am
© Jamie Baikie / EquinorThe Mariner A in the Northern North Sea.
The Mariner A in the Northern North Sea.

North Sea operator Equinor is facing equipment challenges at its Mariner field less than five years after the start of production.

Speaking at the Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) Share Fair event in Aberdeen this week, Equinor operations and maintenance leader David Holdsworth listed equipment issues as one of the key challenges facing the platform.

“We’ve been in production for five years (at Mariner) and typically you would see, on a bathtub curve, failure rates dropping off at that point, but we’re still seeing reliability challenges on a number of pieces of equipment,” Mr Holdsworth said.

“Although Mariner is a new field, only five years in production, we’re already seeing obsolescence with a lot of the equipment we have.”

Equinor invested £6.4 billion ahead of first oil from Mariner in 2019, but just two years later the Norwegian state-owned firm took a £1.3 billion impairment after a major downgrade to its recoverable reserves.

Mariner is one of several heavy oil fields East of Shetland which have posed a complex challenge for North Sea operators.

JX Nippon UK sale
The Mariner field on the UK continental shelf operated by Equinor.

Some of the areas of equipment on Mariner already facing issues include plate heat exchangers, rotating equipment and the sourcing of replacement parts.

Mr Holdsworth said rotating equipment is a “repeat issue” at Mariner for the Norwegian state-owned operator.

“A lot of pumps and some mechanical seal issues that we’ve seen to date, apparently the rates through the pumps are different to what we were expecting in design,” he said.

Mr Holdsworth said Equinor is seeking input from supply chain firms with experience in reverse engineering, sourcing spares, or new solutions to replace equipment to increase performance.

Alternate power solutions for Mariner

Elsewhere on the platform, Mr Holdsworth said Equinor is keen to explore alternate solutions for main power generation to reduce emissions on the Mariner A and Mariner B assets, which are currently powered by gas turbines and diesel engines respectively.

“[We’re] really keen to see what we can do around emissions reductions on those packages, [whether] that’s by alternative fuels or optimising waste heat recovery,” he said.

“Reducing emissions is obviously key for the industry and it’s obviously key for us as an operator as well, so we’re really keen to hear any experience around that.”

© Equinor
The Equinor Mariner A platform.

Mr Holdsworth also said Equinor is increasingly looking at ways it can incorporate innovation into its operations at Mariner to reduce the workload of its offshore staff.

“We have a lot of digital tools, digital field work, electronic systems and monitoring and optimisation,” he said.

“But [Mariner] was built now between five and 10 years ago, so things will have moved on again.

“So what new [things] can we bring to keep Mariner producing for the life of the field at a high rate and reducing maintenance intervention.”

Mr Holdsworth said Equinor is looking to use technology to bring some roles onshore and to optimise change up frequencies at the platform.

Rosebank ‘largely on schedule’

In addition, Equinor gave an update on the progress of its controversial Rosebank development West of Shetland.

Equinor senior contract specialist Helen Chestnutt said the company is “largely on schedule” with the Rosebank project, with the FPSO currently in Dubai for modifications.

“As you would imagine, [the FPSO] provides us with a number of challenges and suprises, [and] there’s lots of areas that perhaps we weren’t expecting,” Ms Chestnutt said.

Rosebank geology © Supplied by Teekay
Equinor will use the Knarr FPSO for production on the Rosebank project in the West of Shetland.

“But there’s also some good news as well. We don’t have anything there that’s giving us a schedule concern.

“The SURF scopes are underway, all the drilling and wells contracts are in place and that planning phase is well underway with a view to do drilling next Spring.

“We’re well underway with the [pre-operations] work, personnel, ramp up procedures and [we have] a good understanding of the post-first oil requirements.”

Ms Chestnutt said Equinor is still working towards a target of achieving first oil at Rosebank in the fourth quarter of 2026.

