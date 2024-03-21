Equinor CEO Anders Opedal earns $1.9m in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Equinor CEO Anders Opedal earns $1.9m in 2023

By Michael Behr
21/03/2024, 4:00 pm
Equinor CEO Anders Opedal

Equinor President and Chief Executive Officer Anders Opedal earned just over $1.9m in 2023.

In its 2023 annual report, Equinor revealed that Anders Opedal took home a base salary $951,000, adding another $171,000 in fixed salary additions, with other fees and fringe benefits adding $134,000 more.

Variable remunerations added $681,000, with pension expenses adding the final $27,000.

The $1.963 million pay package marks a slight decline compared to 2022, when Mr Opedal made $2.042 million on a base salary of $999,000.

The 2023 figure is around a quarter of what his fellow energy major CEOs earned at Shell and BP for last year. Shell head Wael Sawan earned £7.9m while BP’s Murray Auchincloss took home just over £8m in pay in 2023.

In addition, Mr Opedal increased his holding in the company from 46,996 shares on 1 January 2023 to 56,649 on 31 December, 2023. At the end of the year, this had a market value of $1.7 million.

Equinor’s 2023 report added that the company saw the second highest financial result in its history, bringing in total revenues of $107.2 billion, leading to adjusted earnings of $36.2 billion.

Adjusted earnings after tax came in at $10.4 billion, which net operating income was $35.8 billion and net income was $11.9 billion.

Equinor added that it expects cash flow from its international portfolio to increase by 50% by 2030.

Oil growth

While the company expects oil and gas to remain the foundation of its business, it also said it is on track to reach goal of investing over 50% in profitable renewables and low carbon solutions by 2030.

Equinor expects to deliver above 5% production growth for oil and gas from 2023-2026 and maintain production of around 2 million bpd in 2030.

The companies proved oil and gas reserves rose to an estimated 5.21 billion boe at the end of 2023, compared to 5.19 billion boe at the end of 2022.

This was in part due to 507 million boe of new proved reserves coming in through extensions and discoveries. The Rosebank field in the UK, the Raia field in Brazil and the Sparta field in the US were the main contributors to this figure.

The largest assets with proved undeveloped reserves outside Norway, are Rosebank and Mariner in the UK and Raia, Bacalhau, Peregrino and Roncador in Brazil.

Equinor added that it expects that a substantial proportion of its 2024 capital expenditures will be spent on projects with recent final investment decisions, including Rosebank.

For renewable energy, the company expects capital expenditure in 2024 to mainly go to offshore wind projects.

