BP cuts executive leadership team down to ten

BP (LON:BP) has shuffled its executive management, cutting the leadership team from eleven position to ten and promoting two people in an organisational overhaul.

The company said it will also integrate its current Regions, Corporates & Solutions organisation into its Businesses and Functions section.

William Lin, previously a member of BP’s leadership team as executive vice-president for Regions, Corporates & Solutions, will now lead the company’s Gas & Low Carbon Energy Business, succeeding Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath who is retiring from BP and her executive career.

Chief of staff Emeka Emembolu has also been promoted to head BP’s Technology function, taking over from Leigh-Ann Russell who is leaving BP for an external opportunity.

BP’s structure will continue to be based around three businesses – Production & Operations, Gas & Low Carbon Energy and Customers & Products. Its structure will now be supported by five functions: Finance; Technology; Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures; People & Culture; and Legal.

BP said that the changes aim to reduce duplication and reporting line complexity, simplifying its organisational structure and supporting delivery of the priorities it set out in February 2024 to grow the company’s value.

The company added that its financial reporting structure remains unchanged.

BP chief executive officer Murray Auchincloss, who joined the company this year, said: “As I set out in February, BP’s destination from IOC to IEC is unchanged – and we need to deliver as a simpler, more focused and higher value company. These changes will help us do just that, reducing complexity within bp, allowing our team to focus on delivering our priorities and growing the value of bp.

“I congratulate William on his new role and am delighted to welcome Emeka to the leadership team. William brings extensive experience, expertise, and leadership to gas & low carbon energy – a key part of our portfolio. He has a proven track record of delivery, managing complex relationships and deals – effectively leading teams to build resilient businesses. Emeka has been chief of staff for the past two years and in a 25-year bp career has held senior technical roles right across the business, always focused on safety, value growth, people and technology.

“I would of course also like to thank Anja and Leigh-Ann. Anja has made a hugely positive and lasting impact, building a world class team and low carbon business platform and leading and implementing the right low carbon strategy for bp for the long term. Leigh-Ann has ensured bp kept aware of both the opportunities and risks presented by today’s fast-developing technologies. Her leadership, commitment to building diverse teams, and care for people are deeply appreciated throughout bp. I wish them both all the very best for the future.”