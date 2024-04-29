Wood appoints chief strategy officer

Aberdeen-based Wood (LON:WG) has appointed Jennifer Richmond to the newly created role of chief strategy officer (CSO).

The position is designed to bring together the functions critical to the company’s strategic growth and delivery.

Richmond joined Wood in 2022 as executive president of strategy and development following a 19-year career at Jacobs.

Since joining Wood, she has been instrumental in the development and execution of the company’s three-year growth strategy launched at its last Capital Markets Day in November 2022.

This appointment follows the selection of Arvind Balan as the new chief finance officer, Marla Storm as chief human resources officer and Michael Rasmuson as group general counsel.

The company recently announced a cost-cutting drive as part of its growth strategy, seeking to deliver annual savings of $60mn from 2025.

The chief strategy officer will report to Ken Gilmartin, Wood’s chief executive officer, who said: “I am delighted to appoint Jennifer to the new role as Chief Strategy Officer. Jennifer has a strong track record of delivering transformational growth at Jacobs and has played a leading role in our strategic progress in the past 18 months.

“Jennifer’s new remit will ensure that we are laser-focused on keeping our 35,000 people safe, accelerating sustainable growth in energy and materials, enhancing the quality of our business and realising further value for our stakeholders.”

Richmond was recognised as one of the ‘Top 25 Execs to Watch’ by Washington Exec in 2020. She is a certified project management professional and has a passion for inclusion and diversity.

The breadth of the chief strategy officer’s remit includes safety, sustainability, corporate development, marketing & communications, IT, quality, supply chain, security and travel. Jennifer will be based in Houston, Texas.