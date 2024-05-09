Dramatic video captures landslide at Shetland’s Viking wind farm

Dramatic video has captured the moment a landslide halted work at the Viking Energy wind farm on Shetland.

Nobody was injured in the incident, which took place at the SSE Renewables site on Tuesday 7th May, with the video later circulating on social media.

SSE said the peat slip occurred in an area of hillside at Upper Kergord, near the centre of the island, and work at the site has stopped.

“On Tuesday afternoon our site team reported a peat slip in an area of hillside between Upper Kergord and the B9075, where work on our Kergord to Gremista connection project is taking place,” SSE said in a statement to The Shetland Times.

“All site teams are safe and there were no injuries, however as a safety precaution all site work has been stood down and the area secured until it has been fully assessed and made safe.

“A full assessment of the area will take place to understand the extent of any damage to the hillside.”

The landslide incident follows a fire at the onshore wind farm in Shetland in February.

Viking Energy wind farm

Installation of turbines at the Viking wind farm finished in August last year, with the project set to produce 433MW from 103 turbines.

© Supplied by SSE Renewables

SSE spent more than £70 million on the project, which is a joint venture with the Shetland community.

The project has attracted controversy on the island, as well as on the mainland, with one Greens MP saying plans to electrify the nearby Rosebank development would “actively reduce the UK’s energy security“.