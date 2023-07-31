Everything you need to know about the ‘transformational’ Viking CCS project

Following the announcement that the Viking CCS project has been selected for the £1 billion Track 2 funding competition, here is everything you need to know about the Humber CCS cluster.

Formerly named V Net Zero, Viking carbon capture storage (CCS) looks to capture emissions from across the south Humber region, the UK’s most industrialised area.

The project is a joint partnership between the UK’s largest producer of oil and gas, Harbour Energy, and BP.

Harbour claims a 60% stake in Viking while the London-listed supermajor holds 40% of the shares.

Following the announcement that Viking was selected for Track 2, Harbour Energy’s chief executive Linda Cook said: “Viking has the potential to be transformational for the Humber, the UK’s most carbon-intensive industrial region, creating thousands of jobs in the area and playing a vital role in supporting the UK to meet its target to capture 30 million tonnes of CO2 annually by 2030.”

© Supplied by Harbour Energy

Earlier this year, it was confirmed by geoscience consultant ERCE that Viking is capable of holding up to 300 million tonnes of CO2.

Carbon dioxide will be sent along a newly constructed pipeline from Immingham to Theddlethorpe, before entering the pre-existing 75-mile LOGGS pipeline to reach the depleted Viking gas fields.

Harbour was granted a CO2 appraisal and storage licence for the Viking area in 2021.

Targeting a final investment decision (FID) in 2024, Harbour looks to have the project operational as early as 2027.

Viking CO2 Storage

The previously published schedule for Viking outlined that the project looked to store up to 15 million tonnes by 2035.

There is no indication from the BP-Harbour Energy joint venture on the storage targets per year for the build-up to 2030 as it targets first storage in 2027.

At the time of Viking’s independent evaluation Steve Cox, EVP HSES, Net Zero and CCS, added: “During 2022, we had our contingent CO2 storage resources of 300 million tonnes independently evaluated by ERCE via a Competent Person’s Report, the first project in the UK and we believe only the third in the world to have done so.

“This confirms Viking ’s leading position in the UK’s CCS industry.”

Who’s behind Viking CCS?

In April this year, the energy supermajor BP joined the project obtaining a non-operated share in Viking.

The two firms behind Viking already shared an interest in the Lincolnshire Offshore Gas Gathering System (LOGGS) pipeline, which is earmarked for repurposing as part of the project, when the collaboration was announced.

There are also plans to use a new CO2 shipping terminal at Port of Immingham to bring in emissions from elsewhere in the UK and overseas.

It was reported at the time of the deal that Viking has the potential to unlock up to £7 billion of investment across the full CO2 capture, transport, and storage value chain over the next decade.

During the construction phase of the project, over 10,000 jobs are expected to be created, proving an estimated £4bn of gross value add (GVA) to the Humber and surrounding areas.

Ms Cook previously said: “Viking CCS has the potential to unlock billions of pounds of investment across the full CCS value chain and is crucial for the UK to meet its emissions reduction targets.”

Track 2 win

Alongside the Viking project, Acorn CCS also received funding through the government’s Track 2 process.

Harbour Energy also has involvement in the project that is set to create a CCS cluster in the north-east of Scotland.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak said: “This is a good story for the UK overall, it’s not about political seats, it’s just about doing the right thing for the country.

“We’ve got four clusters now across the country that will help us transition to net zero in a new industry, and we’re strengthening our energy security by investing in the North Sea and getting oil and gas rounds there.”

© PA

Winners of the previous, Track 1 process, were the East Coast Cluster and HyNet clusters.

In 2021, the UK government split £1 billion between The East Coast Cluster and HyNet as it announced the two projects were the winners of its Track 1 funding round.

Both projects look to cut the country’s carbon emissions by the middle of the decade.

The East Coast Cluster looks to decarbonise industrial emissions around the Humber and Teesside and has the potential to transport and securely store nearly 50% of all UK industrial cluster CO2 emissions.

HyNet is a project backed by Italian operator Eni that aims to remove industrial emissions from north-west England and north Wales.

Opportunity for the UK Supply chain

Earlier this year, A survey carried out by The Crown Estate and Crown Estate Scotland found that the UK carbon capture utilisation and storage sector has ambitions to bring 37 projects online by 2035.

By 2050 respondents to the survey indicated a total of 62 projects to be up and running by 2050.

The two organisations behind the survey explained: “From those developers who responded, their ambition is to bring up to 37 stores online by 2035, with an additional 25 by 2050.”

Of the 22 developers contacted by The Crown Estate and Crown Estate Scotland, 15 answered the questions.