Oil & Gas / North Sea

Two more deals for Aberdeen Energy and Innovation Parks

They include a three-year tenancy agreement for Granite City newcomer Skeye.
By Keith Findlay
09/05/2024, 7:54 am
© Supplied by Fiona Riddell PRThe Innovation Centre at Aberdeen Energy Park.
Aerial survey and inspection company Skeye has landed in Aberdeen as it eyes growth in the north-east market.

It is the latest new tenant to sign up for space at the Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks.

Netherlands-headquartered Skeye has agreed a three-year lease for Unit 3 at the Energy Park’s Innovation Centre.

It sees Skeye business director Jeanette Sturla relocating to Aberdeen. .

The firm will initially employ up to five people in the Granite City, with further expansion planned.

What does Skeye do?

Founded in 2013, the company offers worldwide geographic data acquisition, industrial inspections and “high-end aerial imaging solutions”.

Its pilots, data processors and project managers conduct manual and automated flights.

Drones and artificial intelligence are used to minimise any downtime on offshore energy assets.

Aerial view of Aberdeen Energy Park.

Ms Sturla said: “We are focused on targeting growth opportunities in Aberdeen and the north-east from our new base at the Innovation Centre.

“The location offers everything we need to provide our team with a quality base and positive working environment.”

Cherry Paton, estates manager for the Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks, said: “The Innovation Centre offers Skeye top-tier office space and we’re delighted to contribute to the growth plans of such a dynamic company.

“This is also a great outcome for our landlord.”

Phoenix Decom agrees two-year lease extension

Elsewhere at the Energy Park, decommissioning specialist Pheonix Decom has agreed a two-year lease extension for Unit G5 at the Enterprise Centre.

Aberdeen-headquartered Pheonix has been at the Energy Park since 2020.

It also boasts quayside operations at the ports of Aberdeen, Peterhead and Lerwick, as well as a large facility in Dyce.

The new deals for Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks mark continued progress for their new owner, AM Sci Tech, a subsidiary of Manchester-based Hurstwood Holdings.

The two parks were previously owned by commercial property investor Moorfield Group, which sold them for an undisclosed sum.

AM Sci Tech told The Press and Journal earlier this year it was targeting income of more than £100 million from them within the next 10 years.

Commercial market uptick predicted

And Ted Murray of King Street Real Estate (KSRE), which acted on behalf of AM Sci Tech in the acquisition, said the UK Government’s recent plans to grant new North Sea oil and gas licences would likely “bolster demand for commercial space in the area”.

The new owner’s “proactive approach” has included slashing headline rents by up to 35% to attract new occupier interest.

Knight Frank and Ryden are joint agents for the parks, which are both in Bridge of Don.

