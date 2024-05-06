Green Volt approval raises concerns over lack of Scottish state energy company

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Green Volt approval raises concerns over lack of Scottish state energy company

By Mathew Perry
06/05/2024, 8:07 am
© Supplied by Wullie Marr/ DCTscotland climate change
Green Volt, from Flotation Energy, will unlock £3bn of investment and generate hundreds of jobs. Pictured: The Kincardine project off Aberdeen.

The approval of the Green Volt floating offshore wind farm has raised concerns regarding the lack of a Scottish state energy company, with the Japanese and Italian governments set to benefit through stakes in its developer Flotation Energy.

Owned in a 50-50 joint venture between Aberdeen-based Flotation Energy and Norwegian firm Vargronn – the Green Volt is Europe’s first commercial-scale floating windfarm.

The approval is the first consent for Scotland’s Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing round, and will trigger up to £3 billion in investment, according to north-east energy tycoon Sir Ian Wood, who hailed the decision as a ‘massive boost’ for the region.

The windfarm located off of Aberdeenshire’s east coast near Peterhead will have up to 35 turbines at a power of 560 MW.

But the Herald reports Flotation Energy is controlled by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, an energy company that is owned by the Government of Japan.

Meawhile, Norwegian firm Vårgrønn is a joint venture between Italian oil giant Eni’s renewables arm Plenitude and Norwegian investment firm HitecVision.

With the Italian government holding a 30.3% stake in Eni, observers have raised concerns that the Scottish government is failing to benefit from a project within its own waters.

Scotland being ‘massively exploited’

Amanda Burgauer, director of the think tank Common Weal, told the Herald: “The Scottish Government keeps boasting about the strength of our renewable sector, while they keep giving it away.

“When it is owned overseas Scotland’s wealth gets exported to the ultimate shareholders. If we give 30 year licenses, we give away 30 years of your wealth in one go.

“Unless we keep this wealth somewhere in the Scottish economy we just keep undermining ourselves.”

Concerns have also previously been raised about the involvement of firms from China and the Middle East in Scotland’s offshore wind sector.

Scottish government support for Chinese wind turbine manufacturer Mingyang recently drew criticism, with commentators warning it could risk undermining Scotland’s energy security.

Chinese turbine manufacturer Mingyang Smart Energy has said that the company is actively exploring international markets despite a fall in its overseas revenue. © Supplied by Mingyang
A Mingyang offshore wind turbine

Meanwhile, the involvement of UAE-based fabrication firm Lamprell in several floating wind projects in Scotland sparked outcry from union leaders in 2022.

Earlier this year, Labour’s shadow secretary for energy security and net zero promised Labour will deliver where the SNP has failed with its planned publicly-owned energy company.

Ed Miliband said basing the party’s proposed new GB Energy company in Scotland would help make the country the UK’s “clean energy capital”.

In March, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer announced plans for GB Energy to invest an initial £8.3bn in floating offshore wind during a visit to Wales.

