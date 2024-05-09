Analysis: Green Volt wind farm would cut carbon and costs at Buzzard oilfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Analysis: Green Volt wind farm would cut carbon and costs at Buzzard oilfield

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
09/05/2024, 7:58 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
buzzard green volt
CNOOC's Buzzard field

The newly-approved Green Volt wind farm could cut carbon and millions of pounds per year in fuel costs from one of the UK’s largest oilfields, according to new analysis.

Green Volt was approved this month as an INTOG (Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas) round project from Flotation Energy – designed to decarbonise oil platforms with electrification.

The end users haven’t been named – but the project has been linked to Buzzard, operated by CNOOC and one of the largest oilfields off British shores.

According to analyst firm Welligence, electrifying Buzzard through the 560 megawatt wind farm would cut the need for gas and diesel consumption by 80% and slash emissions by around 200,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.

That would mean fuel costs and carbon savings of $55m per year from 2029 and slashing Buzzard’s emissions intensity from 28kg per CO2 per barrel to 17 kg of CO2 per barrel.

Without electrification, Buzzard would have emissions in excess of 400,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.

Green Volt: Jobs boom as Europe’s largest floating wind farm approved off Scotland’s coast

Approved earlier this month, Welligence estimates Green Volt’s total project cost to be in excess of $2.6bn.

The project will be Europe’s first commercial scale floating windfarm, which developers claim will trigger up to £3bn investment and create hundreds of jobs.

Although supply chain benefits are expected, critics have highlighted the developers – Flotation Energy and Vorgronn – are Japanese-owned and Norwegian-owned respectively, so Scotland won’t have a share in the cash generated from power production.

It comes as oil and gas operators face stringent regulations under the new plans from the NSTA regulator to ensure every operational oilfield is electrified by the year 2030 or run on an alternative low-carbon power solution.

Operators have warned the move is likely to cut off investment and see numerous platforms shut down earlier than planned.

That comes as the UK is expected to require more oil and gas in coming years, with imports and demand outweighing domestic supply.

The Buzzard oilfield sits 62 miles north-east of Aberdeen.

Recommended for you

Tags