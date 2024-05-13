North Sea oil bosses pull no punches over UK energy policy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

North Sea oil bosses pull no punches over UK energy policy

Jersey Oil and Gas duo warn current polices are threatening energy security and hurting long-term UK economic growth.
By Keith Findlay
13/05/2024, 4:00 pm Updated: 13/05/2024, 4:07 pm
© Image: Kenny Elrick/DC ThomsonJersey Oil and Gas chairman Les Thomas pictured in 2020.
Jersey Oil and Gas chairman Les Thomas pictured in 2020.

North Sea oil and gas veteran Les Thomas has called for cross party-political backing for the industry.

This is needed “now more than ever”, he said, adding: “Unfortunately, domestic oil and gas has been leveraged for short-term political gain, threatening the energy security of the UK and damaging long-term economic growth.”

The comments came alongside annual results from Jersey Oil and Gas, where he is chairman.

Mr Thomas is a former chief executive at Aberdeen-based Ithaca Energy, among numerous other senior roles in the industry.

“The ownership landscape in the North Sea has dramatically shifted away from ‘Big Oil’ to independents like us and our partners, that are fully invested in UK waters,” he said.

“Whilst it might be headline grabbing to advocate taxing ‘Big Oil’ to pay for green energy, it is having the adverse effect – making domestic energy less competitive and forcing increased reliance on costly imports.

© Image: Ross Creative Communications
Western Isles floating storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel. UK North Sea.

“Last year the UK spent more on importing hydrocarbons than it spent on the entire defence budget, a direct consequence of short-term fiscal policy damaging long-term investment into homegrown energy.

“Whilst demand for oil and gas remains, domestic energy provides the most effective, lowest carbon option available and provides an economic bridge to the future as new energy infrastructure is created.”

Buchan field thought to contain 70 million barrels of untapped resource

Jersey is a junior partner in one of the largest development projects currently planned in the UK North Sea – the Buchan redevelopment, about 95 miles north-east of Aberdeen.

The Buchan field is estimated to contain gross discovered oil and gas resources of about 70 million barrels of oil equivalent. Operator Neo Energy owns 50%, with Serica Energy and Jersey having stakes of 30% and 20% respectively.

Production there stopped in 2017 due to certification limitations of the infrastructure.

The asset is to be redeveloped using the giant Western Isles floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

© Supplied by NEO Energy
Visualisation of the Buchan redevelopment involving the Western Isles FPSO.

Work started earlier this month to obtain geophysical and geotechnical data required for contract tendering, as well as to “inform” mooring design for the FPSO being hooked up to an offshore wind farm for power.

Jersey said the overall project was making good progress, with completion of pre-sanction front-end engineering and design work also on track.

A draft field development plan was submitted to the industry regulator last December.

And an environmental statement for the project was sent to officials earlier this year.

Jersey Oil and Gas hopes Buchan plans will get all-clear later this year

Subject to project sanction from the joint venture partners, these submissions pave the way for obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals for the Buchan redevelopment project in the second half of 2024. First oil is expected to flow from 2026.

But Jersey warned the UK oil and gas industry is “currently being frustrated in its efforts to maximise the production of homegrown resources by fiscal uncertainty”.

© Supplied by Dana Petroleum
The Western Isles FPSO.

The company added: “Through the work of the industry trade body, Offshore Energies UK, a significant amount of effort is going into engaging with the leaders of all parties to make sure the benefits of domestic energy production are understood and realised.”

CEO says Buchan project will support more than 1,000 UK supply chain jobs

Jersey chief executive Andrew Benitz added: “Together with our joint venture partners and support from our shareholders, we have delivered an investment opportunity that is expected to support over 1,000 jobs across many parts of the UK supply chain, provide private investment of around £900 million into the UK economy and generate hundreds of millions in forecast UK tax receipts.

© Supplied by Jersey Oil and Gas
Jersey Oil and Gas chief executive Andrew Benitz

“Multiple recent fiscal hikes, compounded by potentially further fiscal uncertainty associated with the forthcoming election, are weighing heavily on the UK oil and gas industry.

“With hydrocarbon imports into the UK at a record high last year, the spotlight will inevitably refocus on domestic supply from the North Sea.

“We remain confident that any new government will realise the industry is truly its best partner and enabler of the energy transition, and that it must support private sector investment into all forms of homegrown energy.”

Buchan redevelopment can unlock £900m of private sector investment

And continuing his call for political parties of all hues to get behind the North Sea industry, Mr Thomas said: “The UK energy sector contributes significantly to the economic strength of the country and generates much-needed employment opportunities.

“The Buchan redevelopment project is a great example. It has the potential to unlock approximately £900m of private sector investment, create over 1,000 jobs across the UK and contribute millions in value creation and tax payments into the UK economy.

“It will also help facilitate billions of pounds of investment into cutting edge, floating offshore wind power technology.

“Projects like this unleash the UK’s potential to power our future.

This is the message we are communicating to our politicians.”

Jersey posted pre-tax losses of £5.6m for 2023. This followed losses of £3.1m in 2022.

The company said it was “financially secure and funded” for the Buchan redevelopment.

Recommended for you

Tags