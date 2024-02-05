Serica moves closer to Buchan stake approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

Serica moves closer to Buchan stake approval

By Ryan Duff
05/02/2024, 10:55 am Updated: 05/02/2024, 1:44 pm
© Supplied by Ross Creative CommunWestern Isles floating storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel. UK North Sea.
Western Isles floating storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel. UK North Sea.

Serica Energy expects its acquisition of a 30% stake in the Buchan redevelopment to materialise this month, soon after the field’s environmental statement was submitted to the regulator.

The UK-based oil and gas firm has announced that it is looking to up production this year as it reports producing 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) throughout 2023.

Serica (AIM: SQZ) predicts output will jump to “41,000 boe/d and 48,000 boe/d for the year,” outgoing chief executive Mitch Flegg told shareholders.

Recently, Mr Flegg said he will leave the company after six years at the helm. He will step down after the publication of the company’s 2023 full year financial results, but will remain as an adviser to the company until after its AGM in June.

Serica Energy
Serica Energy chief executive Mitch Flegg

Mr Flegg commented: “Serica’s strategy of investing in its assets continues to be central to our record of consistently achieving high levels of reserves replacement, combined with increased levels of production.

“We are looking forward, therefore, to the start of the four well Triton area drilling programme in March, with the benefits of added production expected to start coming through in the second half of the year.

“During 2024 there is also an extensive programme of interventions in both platform and subsea wells on the Bruce and Keith fields.

“The objectives include re-establishing consistent production from the Keith field.”

Serica’s ‘healthy portfolio’

He turned his attention to the “healthy portfolio” of new projects Serica has, including Buchan.

This is the third-largest upcoming project for the UK North Sea and in January operator NEO Energy submitted environmental documents to the UK Government for the redevelopment of the field that stands 93 miles off the Aberdeen coast.

A redevelopment of a former Repsol Sinopec field in the Moray Firth, Buchan has an estimated 162m barrels of oil equivalent (gross 2C).

Under the plans, NEO will establish a new production hub at the renamed Buchan Horst field using the Western Isles floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO)

© Supplied by NEO Energy
Visualisation of the Buchan Horst redevelopment involving the Western Isles FPSO.

The Serica boss continued: “In addition, Serica has a healthy portfolio of potential new projects.

“This includes the possible developments of the Buchan and Belinda fields, which offer the prospect of further replacement of produced reserves and incremental production from 2026 onwards.

“Our plans for drilling two Bruce infill wells, the first new wells on the field since 2012, are progressing and, during the next eighteen months, we will be participating in the Parkmead-operated Skerryvore exploration well situated in the UK Central North Sea.

“As a UK taxpayer, Serica will benefit from tax relief for its share of the associated development and exploration costs.”

