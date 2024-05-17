Sureclean employee joins Emerging Leaders cohort in New Orleans

Oldmeldrum-based industrial cleaning specialists Sureclean sales & marketing co-ordinator Robbie Smith-Sinclair will join the inaugural Emerging Leaders Program at the 25th International Oil Spill Conference (IOSC) in New Orleans.

The initiative offers companies the chance to recognise their high-potential professionals in the early stages of their career.

The programme, sponsored by Shell, provides opportunities for them to make new connections and dive deeper into operational lessons and technology advances to facilitate their development in oil spill prevention, preparedness, and response.

As an Emerging Leader, Mr Smith-Sinclair, 25, will have access to exclusive networking opportunities with industry leaders in the oil spill response community as well as the chance to take part in mentoring initiatives with senior professionals to help develop leadership skills.

Sureclean CEO Simon Gibb said Mr Smith-Sinclair had established himself as a key team member since coming on board as a trainee two years ago.

“Robbie is a highly motivated employee and takes a ‘can-do’ approach to every challenge,” he said. “We have been impressed with his confidence, professionalism, and his natural ability to create robust and positive business relationships, which has been remarkable.

“Robbie enjoys what he does and his enthusiasm for his role inspires his colleagues and customers who benefit from working alongside an ambitious and driven young leader.”

From Laurencekirk, Mr Smith-Sinclair left Glasgow with a degree in international markets & consumer behaviour in 2020. He joined Sureclean as a trainee project manager in 2022 before moving to the role of sales & marketing coordinator where he has steered a number of key projects to support business growth.

“I’m delighted to have been recognised as an Emerging Leader by my colleagues who have been incredibly supportive of my goals to develop my skillsets and enhance my knowledge of the industrial cleaning market,” Mr Smith-Sinclair said.

“I’m motivated by advancement and moving at pace and my role at Sureclean allows me to bring fresh ideas to the table to drive change and embrace innovation.”

Sureclean recently launched Sureresponse, a dedicated environmental response division to help clean up oil spills. The branch has in-house capability to support local, national, and global environmental incident responses.