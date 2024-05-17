Sureclean employee joins Emerging Leaders cohort in New Orleans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Sureclean employee joins Emerging Leaders cohort in New Orleans

By Michael Behr
17/05/2024, 2:06 pm
© Supplied by SurecleanOldmeldrum-based industrial cleaning specialists Sureclean sales & marketing co-ordinator Robbie Smith-Sinclair will join the inaugural Emerging Leaders Program at the 25th International Oil Spill Conference (IOSC) in New Orleans.
l-r: Mark Shepherd, Sureclean Environmental Response Director with Robbie Smith-Sinclair, Sureclean Sales & Marketing Co-ordinator, at this week’s International Oil Spill Conference (IOSC) in New Orleans

The initiative offers companies the chance to recognise their high-potential professionals in the early stages of their career.

The programme, sponsored by Shell, provides opportunities for them to make new connections and dive deeper into operational lessons and technology advances to facilitate their development in oil spill prevention, preparedness, and response.

As an Emerging Leader, Mr Smith-Sinclair, 25, will have access to exclusive networking opportunities with industry leaders in the oil spill response community as well as the chance to take part in mentoring initiatives with senior professionals to help develop leadership skills.

Sureclean CEO Simon Gibb said Mr Smith-Sinclair had established himself as a key team member since coming on board as a trainee two years ago.

“Robbie is a highly motivated employee and takes a ‘can-do’ approach to every challenge,” he said. “We have been impressed with his confidence, professionalism, and his natural ability to create robust and positive business relationships, which has been remarkable.

“Robbie enjoys what he does and his enthusiasm for his role inspires his colleagues and customers who benefit from working alongside an ambitious and driven young leader.”

From Laurencekirk, Mr Smith-Sinclair left Glasgow with a degree in international markets & consumer behaviour in 2020. He joined Sureclean as a trainee project manager in 2022 before moving to the role of sales & marketing coordinator where he has steered a number of key projects to support business growth.

“I’m delighted to have been recognised as an Emerging Leader by my colleagues who have been incredibly supportive of my goals to develop my skillsets and enhance my knowledge of the industrial cleaning market,” Mr Smith-Sinclair said.

“I’m motivated by advancement and moving at pace and my role at Sureclean allows me to bring fresh ideas to the table to drive change and embrace innovation.”

Sureclean recently launched Sureresponse, a dedicated environmental response division to help clean up oil spills. The branch has in-house capability to support local, national, and global environmental incident responses.

