HSE warns Dana over insufficient fire suppression inspections on Triton FPSO

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has raised concerns that Dana Petroleum is making insufficient inspections of the fire suppression system of its Triton floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

HSE issued an improvement notice on Dana Petroleum, saying that it has not inspected the firewater ring main every three years in accordance with its risk-based assessment and inspection review.

The inspection would help detect and repair potential defects to maintain it in good working order to protect its works “from fire and explosion,” major accident hazards that Dana Petroleum identified could affect workers on the installation.

In addition, HSE said that Dana Petroleum identified repairs required on system in 2022 and did not complete the work in 2023 as planned, nor did it formally defer these works to a later date.

Dana Petroleum has until October this year to rectify the situation.

A Dana Petroleum representative told Energy Voice: “We work closely with the HSE and are actively addressing the issues raised in their improvement notice.”

Safety concerns

This isn’t the first time HSE has taken Dana Petroleum to task over its safety procedures.

Last year, HSE criticised Dana Petroleum over the infrequency of its safety audits, citing “limited evidence of sufficient or satisfactory” inspections on both its Triton and Western Isles FPSOs.

The body specifically noted poor “safety and environmental management system” checks on each vessel.

And HSE also raised concerns in 2022 over water management issues and noise exposure on Triton, warning workers could be exposed to legionella bacteria.

The Triton FPSO is located in block 21/30 in the North Sea and produces oil and gas from the Bittern, Clapham, Pict, Saxon, Guillemot Area subsea facilities.

Dana has operated the vessel since 2012 and currently holds a 52% stake in the asset, with Serica Energy-owned Tailwind Energy (46%) and Waldorf Production (2%) holding the rest.

Measuring in at 244 metres long, the FPSO is normally crewed by around 70 staff, but has accommodation on board for up to 80 people.