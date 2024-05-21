HSE warns Dana over insufficient fire suppression inspections on Triton FPSO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

HSE warns Dana over insufficient fire suppression inspections on Triton FPSO

By Michael Behr
21/05/2024, 10:00 am
© Tailwind EnergyThe Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has raised concerns that Dana Petroleum is making insufficient inspections of the fire suppression system of its Triton floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.
HSE issued an improvement notice on Dana Petroleum, saying that it has not inspected the firewater ring main every three years in accordance with its risk-based assessment and inspection review.

The inspection would help detect and repair potential defects to maintain it in good working order to protect its works “from fire and explosion,” major accident hazards that Dana Petroleum identified could affect workers on the installation.

In addition, HSE said that Dana Petroleum identified repairs required on system in 2022 and did not complete the work in 2023 as planned, nor did it formally defer these works to a later date.

Dana Petroleum has until October this year to rectify the situation.

A Dana Petroleum representative told Energy Voice: “We work closely with the HSE and are actively addressing the issues raised in their improvement notice.”

Safety concerns

This isn’t the first time HSE has taken Dana Petroleum to task over its safety procedures.

Last year, HSE criticised Dana Petroleum over the infrequency of its safety audits, citing “limited evidence of sufficient or satisfactory” inspections on both its Triton and Western Isles FPSOs.

The body specifically noted poor “safety and environmental management system” checks on each vessel.

And HSE also raised concerns in 2022 over water management issues and noise exposure on Triton, warning workers could be exposed to legionella bacteria.

The Triton FPSO is located in block 21/30 in the North Sea and produces oil and gas from the Bittern, Clapham, Pict, Saxon, Guillemot Area subsea facilities.

Dana has operated the vessel since 2012 and currently holds a 52% stake in the asset, with Serica Energy-owned Tailwind Energy (46%) and Waldorf Production (2%) holding the rest.

Measuring in at 244 metres long, the FPSO is normally crewed by around 70 staff, but has accommodation on board for up to 80 people.

