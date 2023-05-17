HSE scolds Dana over frequency of safety audits on Triton and Western Isles FPSOs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Rigs & Vessels

HSE scolds Dana over frequency of safety audits on Triton and Western Isles FPSOs

By Hamish Penman
17/05/2023, 1:44 pm Updated: 17/05/2023, 2:34 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Dana PetroleumDana safety North Sea FPSOs
Dana Petroleum's Western Isles and Triton FPSOs.

Dana Petroleum has been pulled up by the offshore watchdog over its auditing of safety operations on two North Sea FPSOs.

In an improvement notice, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said there is “limited evidence of sufficient or satisfactory” inspections on the Triton and Western Isles vessels.

Specifically, the slap on the wrist from the government agency relates to “safety and environmental management system” checks on each vessel.

But it is understood the HSE’s issue is with the frequency with which Dana is carrying out audits, rather than with the audits themselves.

A spokesman for the Aberdeen-headquartered operator said: “We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of health and safety across all our operations.

“We recognised the need to increase the number of management system audits after the pandemic restrictions ended, and are communicating our plans to the HSE.”

Inspectors from the HSE served the improvement notice to Dana on March 31, giving the Korea National Oil Corporation-owned company until September to comply.

In the statement, the watchdog said its inspections “would suggest insufficient audits against key areas have been planned, and of those that were planned, only a small proportion have been completed”.

According to the HSE, it wrote to Dana previously on the same issue in 2020.

The Western Isles FPSO

The Western Isles FPSO produces from the Harris and Barra fields in the Northern North Sea – first oil was achieved in November 2017.

Dana Petroleum has a 77% operated stake in the FPSO – Neo Energy holds the remaining 23%.

Harris and Barra sit in 165 metres of water – at reservoir depth of some 6,000 feet – with estimated reserves of 45 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) economically recoverable

© Supplied by Dana Petroleum
The Western Isles FPSO.

Peak production rates from the FPSO are around 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

Earlier this year Energy Voice shed light on a fire on the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel that knocked out the facility’s power in October.

There were no injuries and repairs were subsequently carried out.

The Triton FPSO

Dana has operated the Triton FPSO since 2012 and currently holds a 52% stake in the asset, alongside Tailwind Energy (46%) and Waldorf Production (2%).

Tailwind, now owned by Serica Energy, bought Shell and ExxonMobil’s stakes in the namesake oilfield cluster in September 2018.

Measuring in at 244 metres long, the FPSO is normally crewed by around 70 staff, but has accommodation on board for up to 80 people.

Tailwind 2021 profits © Supplied by Dana Petroleum
File photo of the Dana-operated Triton FPSO

It is located in block 21/30 and produces oil and gas from the Bittern, Clapham, Pict, Saxon, Guillemot Area subsea facilities.

Last year the HSE warned Dana after it found employees were put at risk of exposure to legionella bacteria on Triton, some 120 miles east of Aberdeen.

Speaking at the time, the company said it “regrets” the situation and is working towards full compliance with the notices.

