MRS Training & Rescue plans £1mn investment

Health and safety training company MRS Training & Rescue is planning a £1 million investment to add fresh training resources to its Aberdeen location.

The group has boosted staffing levels at its state-of-the-art training centre located in Bridge of Don, which opened in 2022.

MRS has converted 60% of its 18,000-square-foot facility into a modern training environment suitable for high hazard industries, with around 8,000 square feet still available for development.

The company has allowed a budget of £1mn of investment over the next five years to explore new technologies and opportunities to further develop training services.

The company had five members of staff in 2022, including operations manager Andrew Watson, along with three rescue operatives/instructors and administration.

This has since doubled to ten, with seven rescue operatives along with an assistant manager, an admin manager and Watson working as special technical advisor.

Watson noted that the business has seen 49% growth in the past year which is proof that local employers are investing in safety training for their workers – but there is still more to be done.

“We see that many employers recognise the potential dangers of working in confined spaces and they are taking steps to mitigate the risk. However, statistics show that about 15 people in the UK are killed each year while working in confined spaces. We are increasing our resources so local employers have the tools they need to help bring that number down to zero.

“MRS Training & Rescue works directly with employers to guide them in identifying potential hazards in the workplace, the risk those hazards pose, the importance of control measures, and the impact these will have in keeping their workers safe.

“We are proud to be part of the community, serving employers in Aberdeen like Scottish Water, Morrison Construction, Shell, SSE, TAQA, Ineos FPS and the Scottish Ambulance Service, as well as supporting local non-profit organisations with complimentary first aid training.

“Our goal is seeing everyone in this community get home safe from work each day.”