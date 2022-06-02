Heerema to kick off Dunlin decommissioning in earnest

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The Sleipnir heavy lift vessel is back at the Dunlin platform, this time to kick off the main decommissioning work.

Heerema Marine Contractors said it will be removing several smaller modules followed by the platform’s “massive module support frame with a single lift”.

Sleipnir was at Dunlin in April but only to begin preparatory work for the lift, such as the “hook-down” activities.

Dunlin, a 20,000-tonne platform, lies around 100 miles north-east of Shetland.

It was installed in 1977 and will now be removed after 45 years.

Heerema said more than 95% will be recycled.

Alan Scott, general manager at Fairfield Energy said: “The arrival of Heerema’s SSCV Sleipnir marks a significant milestone in the Greater Dunlin area decommissioning programme with the imminent completion of the topsides removal.

“Earlier this month the Heerema’s SSCV Thialf successfully executed the heavy lifts for the first phase of the topsides removal campaign. Significantly, over 200,000 manhours have been executed with no major incidents – a notable achievement considering the complexity of the removal activities involved.

“We’re working closely with Heerema to ensure these final lifts are undertaken safely, effectively and to schedule.”