Taqa completes major decommissioning operation at Brae field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Taqa completes major decommissioning operation at Brae field

Taqa has celebrated completion of a major decommissioning project at the Brae field in the North Sea.
By Allister Thomas
30/06/2022, 8:36 am Updated: 30/06/2022, 8:38 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Taqataqa brae decommissioning
The Brae Bravo upper jacket and Brae Alpha drilling rig have been offloaded at AF Offshore Decom's yard in Vats, Norway by the Sleipnir vessel.

Taqa has celebrated completion of a major decommissioning project at the Brae field in the North Sea.

The Abu Dhabi-headquartered energy firm has removed the huge upper jacket of the Brae Bravo platform, as well as the west drilling rig on the Brae Alpha.

Carried out by Heerema Marine Contractors and AF Offshore Decom, more than 12,000 tonnes of material have been removed from the Brae field during the operation.

Heerema’s Sleipnir crane vessel removed the 1,000-tonne Brae Alpha rig in a single-lift on June 20.

It then removed the 11,000-tonne Brae Bravo jacket.

Both have been transported to AF’s decom base in Vats, Norway, where the materials are being processed.

Taqa said the aim is for 95% or more of the material to be reused or recycled, which is expected to be completed in 2023.

The decommissioning work at Brae follows the removal of the huge Brae Bravo topsides, weighing 36,000 tonnes, last year.

Taqa Brae decommissioning © Coen de Jong/ Taqa
The site of the Brae Bravo last year after the topsides were removed.

Taqa managing director for Europe, Donald Taylor, said: “Taqa’s extensive late-life portfolio positions us at the forefront of decommissioning in the UK. By adopting valuable lessons learned during last year’s successful Brae Bravo topside removal campaign, we are continuing to develop our skills and capabilities supporting the transition from operations to removals and disposal.

“The coming years offers some of the most interesting challenges and opportunities for our workforce and wider industry. TAQA is proud to pioneer this change while maximising the value of our assets and playing a valuable role in the energy transition.”

Brae Bravo was installed in 1987, with first oil was achieved on 13th April 1988 reaching a peak production of 94,567 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Prior to cessation of production in December 2017, Brae Bravo produced more than 500 million barrels of oil equivalent over its 33-year life.

Brae Alpha began production in 1983 and continues through present.

TAQA operates three platforms in the Brae Area in the central North Sea, including Brae Alpha, East Brae and Brae Bravo.

 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts