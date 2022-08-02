Thompsons of Prudhoe inks two decom contracts with Spirit Energy

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our newsletter.

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

Thompsons of Prudhoe has secured contracts to help decommission a trio of North Sea assets, working in collaboration with Heerema and DeepOcean.

The contract, the value of which has not been disclosed, will see the Northumberland firm support the dismantling of Spirit Energy’s A-Fields project.

The platforms the company will be working on are the Audrey A, Audrey B and Ensign Platforms, along with their associated jackets.

The scope will see six North Sea structures delivered to Battleship Wharf at the Port of Blyth in Q3 next year on two large barges.

Thompsons will provide a full turnkey dismantling and waste management contract solution. Assets will be offloaded and transported using SPMTs, arriving at the Port of Blyth’s purpose-built decommissioning facility.

Strategic subcontract partner Mammoet will work alongside Thompsons at the decommissioning site.

Heerema secured a contract to remove the structures earlier this year.

Audrey A and Audrey B lie around 12 miles north of the Lincolnshire Offshore Gas Gathering System (LOGGS), off the Lincolnshire coast. Both reached cessation of production (CoP) in 2016.

The Ensign field is served by a single platform, around 60 miles east of Easington on the coast of Norfolk in water depths of 25m. Gas from the field was exported to Audrey A and then onto LOGGS.

Meanwhile, DeepOcean will recover subsea structures, rigid pipelines,

flexibles, umbilicals and concrete mattresses and deliver them to the Port.

Business development manager for Thompsons of Prudhoe Mark Hill said: “We

have worked hard over the last two and a half years to establish a compelling and competitive decommissioning service offering.

“Having secured both, the topside and jacket dismantlement and disposal works for Heerema Marine Contractors, as well as the subsea waste management and disposal works for DeepOcean, is really beyond expectations.

“We would like to thank Spirit Energy, Heerema, and DeepOcean for giving us this

opportunity to further showcase our experience and capabilities with a view of

securing further optional contract works during 2023-2029.”

Spirit Energy chief executive Neil McCulloch added: “Spirit Energy continues to create value with our industry-leading decommissioning capability and performance, and we are delighted that Thompsons have been selected, by our contractors, for the safe waste disposal of materials recovered from our assets.

“This builds on the excellent work that Thompsons have already carried out, at our South Morecambe Terminal, and demonstrates Spirit Energy’s ongoing commitment to support the local supply chain.”