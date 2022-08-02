Thompsons of Prudhoe inks two decom contracts with Spirit Energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Thompsons of Prudhoe inks two decom contracts with Spirit Energy

Thompsons of Prudhoe has secured contracts to help decommission a trio of North Sea assets, working in collaboration with Heerema and DeepOcean.
By Ryan Duff
02/08/2022, 1:34 pm
The Audrey A platform.

The contract, the value of which has not been disclosed, will see the Northumberland firm support the dismantling of Spirit Energy’s A-Fields project.

The platforms the company will be working on are the Audrey A, Audrey B and Ensign Platforms, along with their associated jackets.

The scope will see six North Sea structures delivered to Battleship Wharf at the Port of Blyth in Q3 next year on two large barges.

Thompsons will provide a full turnkey dismantling and waste management contract solution. Assets will be offloaded and transported using SPMTs, arriving at the Port of Blyth’s purpose-built decommissioning facility.

Strategic subcontract partner Mammoet will work alongside Thompsons at the decommissioning site.

Heerema secured a contract to remove the structures earlier this year.

Audrey A and Audrey B lie around 12 miles north of the Lincolnshire Offshore Gas Gathering System (LOGGS), off the Lincolnshire coast. Both reached cessation of production (CoP) in 2016.

The Ensign field is served by a single platform, around 60 miles east of Easington on the coast of Norfolk in water depths of 25m. Gas from the field was exported to Audrey A and then onto LOGGS.

Meanwhile, DeepOcean will recover subsea structures, rigid pipelines,
flexibles, umbilicals and concrete mattresses and deliver them to the Port.

Business development manager for Thompsons of Prudhoe Mark Hill said: “We
have worked hard over the last two and a half years to establish a compelling and competitive decommissioning service offering.

“Having secured both, the topside and jacket dismantlement and disposal works for Heerema Marine Contractors, as well as the subsea waste management and disposal works for DeepOcean, is really beyond expectations.

“We would like to thank Spirit Energy, Heerema, and DeepOcean for giving us this
opportunity to further showcase our experience and capabilities with a view of
securing further optional contract works during 2023-2029.”

Spirit Energy chief executive Neil McCulloch added: “Spirit Energy continues to create value with our industry-leading decommissioning capability and performance, and we are delighted that Thompsons have been selected, by our contractors, for the safe waste disposal of materials recovered from our assets.

“This builds on the excellent work that Thompsons have already carried out, at our South Morecambe Terminal, and demonstrates Spirit Energy’s ongoing commitment to support the local supply chain.”

