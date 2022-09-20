‘Boaty McBoatface’ begins first autonomous North Sea decom survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

‘Boaty McBoatface’ begins first autonomous North Sea decom survey

The UK’s National Oceanography Centre (NOC) has sent an autonomous submarine vessel (AUV) to monitor decommissioned North Sea fields as part of a pioneering marine trial.
By Andrew Dykes
20/09/2022, 2:57 pm Updated: 20/09/2022, 3:08 pm
© Supplied by National OceanographNOC team with the Autosub Long Range, affectionately known as Boaty McBoatface.
In a first-of-its-kind mission, AUV Boaty McBoatface will be deployed from Lerwick to monitor end-of-life oil fields off the coast of Shetland.

The craft – affectionately known as Boaty – is so-called after the name was rejected during a public competition held for its larger sister, the polar research vessel eventually dubbed the RRS Sir David Attenborough.

However, the people’s favourite was allowed to live on in form of the vessel’s autonomous AUV.

The Autosub Long-Range ocean robot submarine will explore several oil and gas structures, including NW Hutton and Miller as well as the Braemar Pockmarks Marine Protected Area, as part of a study to help monitor the marine environment.

The 3.6m craft weighs around 700 kg, and can reach depths of 6,000 metres. Fully charged it can travel up to 2,000km (1,200 miles) in a single mission.

This latest expedition forms part of the NOC’s Autonomous Techniques for infraStructure Ecological Assessment (AT-SEA) project, which aims to trial the concept of using remote submarines like this for low-impact environmental monitoring at these offshore sites.

Boaty was dispatched near Lerwick on Monday 19 September and will journey first to the NW Hutton site to the north east of the islands.

Discovered in 1975, the field ceased production in 2002 – though was more recently amalgamated with the Darwin discovery and now forms part of the Galapagos redevelopment.

It will then return around 10 days later with the detailed survey information onboard, including photographs of the seabed, which will be automatically stitched together to make a map of the seafloor, structures present, and the animals that live there.

Sensor systems will measure a range of properties of the water, including the presence of hydrocarbons.

As well as the decommissioned sites, the robot will visit a special marine protected area that is known to have natural leaks of gas to test whether the system can reliably detect a leak, should one occur in the future.

Once recharged, a second mission will see Boaty deployed to Miller and the Braemar Pockmarks area in early October. Miller stopped producing in 2007 and was fully dismantled in 2018.

On return to shore, the project team will examine all the data obtained and compare it to that gathered using standard survey ship methods.

The team will also test if the same environmental trends can be identified from both datasets to determine if the automated approach would be a suitable replacement for standard survey ship operations.

The hope is that the technology may eventually replace the current approach for environmental monitoring for decommissioning, which typically requires dedicated ships and teams of people offshore.

Adopting this approach would help lower emissions, risks and the cost of these survey operations.

Project lead for AT-SEA, NOC’s Daniel Jones said: “The overall goal of the project is to improve the environmental protection of the North Sea at a reduced cost and impact to the environment. We aim to demonstrate how this leading robotic technology from the NOC could be used worldwide to support this crucial ocean monitoring.”

This is particularly important given the thousands of oil and gas structures currently approaching the end of their lives, with nearly 500 such sites in UK waters alone.

Added Mr Jones: “This technology has the potential to change the way marine surveys are carried out in the future. Autonomous submarines could offer many advantages over current approaches; improving the quality and quantity of environmental information while cutting the cost and environmental impact for a survey ship and its crew. The AT-SEA project will test this concept in UK waters and carry out the first fully autonomous environmental assessment of multiple decommissioning sites.”

