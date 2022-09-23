Decom Engineering appoints BG and Aker veteran as Aberdeen manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Decom Engineering appoints BG and Aker veteran as Aberdeen manager

A veteran of BG Group and Aker Solutions has been named as the new general manager of Decom Engineering in Aberdeen.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
23/09/2022, 9:38 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
Andy Clucas
Andy Clucas

A veteran of BG Group and Aker Solutions has been named as the new general manager of Decom Engineering in Aberdeen.

Andy Clucas has a career spanning more than 30 years in the sector, with a major focus on decommissioning.

He’ll lead energy services firm Decom Engineering’s efforts in growing its client base in the UK North Sea.

Decom Engineering, headquartered in Northern Ireland, provides a range of cutting saws and coating removal solutions to support energy companies in decommissioning redundant infrastructure.

The company said it is also working to support operators seeking to repurpose that infrastructure, such as pipelines, for carbon capture and storage.

Prior to joining, Mr Clucas was a member of the leadership team at trade body Decom North Sea and held senior positions on decommissioning for the Oil and Gas Technology Centre (now the NZTC) as well as the aforementioned BG Group and Aker Solutions.

Decom Engineering managing director Sean Conway said: “Andy Clucas’s experience in and knowledge of our sector is second to none and we are delighted he has agreed to come on board to lead our push on extending our footprint in the North Sea and international markets.

“Establishing our base in Aberdeen earlier this year was an important strategic step in showcasing our products and technologies to potential UKCS customers and Andy will be the ideal ambassador for forging new relationships in that sector, while advising us on other global projects which are in the pipeline.”

The firm has also appointed Laura McShane as marketing manager, who joins after a decade in the international food and drink industry, and Geoff Clarke as business manager, who has more than 30 years of experience in the energy sector.

Mr Conway added: “We are putting in place the building blocks which will allow us to move up several gears and to harness the many opportunities in not only oil and gas asset decommissioning but from the huge number of openings which will emerge as a net zero future becomes a reality.

“Adding to our team with the range of expertise brought to the table by Andy, Laura and Geoff sets us up as a serious player on the decommissioning and piping repurposing stage.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts