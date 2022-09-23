Decom Engineering appoints BG and Aker veteran as Aberdeen manager

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A veteran of BG Group and Aker Solutions has been named as the new general manager of Decom Engineering in Aberdeen.

Andy Clucas has a career spanning more than 30 years in the sector, with a major focus on decommissioning.

He’ll lead energy services firm Decom Engineering’s efforts in growing its client base in the UK North Sea.

Decom Engineering, headquartered in Northern Ireland, provides a range of cutting saws and coating removal solutions to support energy companies in decommissioning redundant infrastructure.

The company said it is also working to support operators seeking to repurpose that infrastructure, such as pipelines, for carbon capture and storage.

Prior to joining, Mr Clucas was a member of the leadership team at trade body Decom North Sea and held senior positions on decommissioning for the Oil and Gas Technology Centre (now the NZTC) as well as the aforementioned BG Group and Aker Solutions.

Decom Engineering managing director Sean Conway said: “Andy Clucas’s experience in and knowledge of our sector is second to none and we are delighted he has agreed to come on board to lead our push on extending our footprint in the North Sea and international markets.

“Establishing our base in Aberdeen earlier this year was an important strategic step in showcasing our products and technologies to potential UKCS customers and Andy will be the ideal ambassador for forging new relationships in that sector, while advising us on other global projects which are in the pipeline.”

The firm has also appointed Laura McShane as marketing manager, who joins after a decade in the international food and drink industry, and Geoff Clarke as business manager, who has more than 30 years of experience in the energy sector.

Mr Conway added: “We are putting in place the building blocks which will allow us to move up several gears and to harness the many opportunities in not only oil and gas asset decommissioning but from the huge number of openings which will emerge as a net zero future becomes a reality.

“Adding to our team with the range of expertise brought to the table by Andy, Laura and Geoff sets us up as a serious player on the decommissioning and piping repurposing stage.”