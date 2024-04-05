Innovative saw boosts international growth

Decom Engineering is preparing for substantial overseas growth after its intellectual property (IP) passed a “strength test” with flying colours.

The UK-based decommissioning specialist’s filed patents for pipeline cutting saw technology and Pipe Coating Removal (PCR) tools will underpin further international growth, following an intellectual asset review by global IP experts Inngot.

The company has secured a number of multi-million-pound pipeline cutting projects, on which its C1 range of chop saws have been deployed in the world’s major hydrocarbon producing regions.

Decom’s industry-leading PCR machine has also consistently proved its environmental and cost-saving credentials in safely removing protective coatings from pipes, which can then be repurposed in construction and other projects.

To protect its market advantage, Decom commissioned Inngot to report on the strengths of its IP as it ramps up protection in US, Canadian and European markets and in other key regions where its technology has been used, including Australia, Thailand, Malaysia and Brunei.

A report on Decom’s C1 chop saw range established: “Decom Engineering has developed safe and effective pipeline cutting equipment for the decommissioning and maintenance of oil and gas pipelines and installations.

“The patent describes a cutting apparatus designed for versatile, efficient cutting of various materials both above and below sea level, which is useful in decommissioning industries.

“Cleanly cutting through 2in to 46in pipes, the C1 chop saw is a single-blade, cold cutting saw that can be deployed and operated within the harshest working conditions, both onshore and subsea. It is fully certified to 2,000m water depth, is customisable, and has blade reverse and hot stab integration capabilities.

“The patents focus on an adaptable, efficient cutting apparatus. The unique features, like multiple cuts per blade, fast cut times, and the use of water cooling systems for surface cutting, demonstrate the practical application of the patented technology, enhancing their marketability and potential for generating cash flows.”

Nick McNally, Decom Engineering Commercial Director, said that strengthening patent protection was an important step for any ambitious company that is competing with larger entities in diverse international markets.

He added: “We know our technology is market-leading and of high value, so it makes sense to put in place all the necessary protections to ensure we can make the most of the growth opportunities which present themselves.

“When a patent is granted, it prevents a third party from legally manufacturing, importing into, exporting out of, storing or using a patent-protected product in the territory where the patent is granted and valid.

“Working closely with Inngot, we have established the commercial value of our technologies, and this has underlined the need to take a rigorous approach if we feel our designs and decades-long expertise is being compromised.”

An analysis by Inngot of Decom’s PCR machine technology, reported: “The patent outlines a comprehensive solution for the efficient removal of protective coatings from pipes.

“It addresses problems associated with existing methods, such as labour intensiveness, high costs and environmental risks due to the release of toxic chemicals.

“The invention features a versatile tool carriage that supports various removal tools, including scrapers, sanders and wire brushes. This adaptability allows for effective coating removal while maintaining energy efficiency.

“The apparatus is designed to ensure the structural integrity of the pipes, promoting their reuse and minimising environmental impact.

“This system’s technological advancements, demonstrated by its ability to remove multiple coating types with 100% waste capture and converting pipes into usable products, make it a practical application of the patent.

“There is a direct relationship with the product, which has unique features that cater to a specific need in the market. This indicates a clear plan to use the patent to generate cash flows.”

The report also researched existing patents that have been lodged by potential competitors.

It added: “The patent analysis was extended to examine the patenting activities of other entities in the same technological sectors so the company’s position in the broader industry landscape can be assessed.

“This provides a holistic view that gives a deeper understanding of the company’s innovation strategy and its financial implications, as well as identifying both potential competitors and potential acquirers of the IP.”

Nick McNally concluded: “The strength of our patented technology is underlined by the number of international projects we are currently engaged on and a strong pipeline of future work on the horizon and into 2025.”