Allseas lands contract to remove EnQuest Heather platform topsides

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Allseas lands contract to remove EnQuest Heather platform topsides

Allseas has won the contract to remove the topsides of the 45-year-old EnQuest (LON: ENQ) Heather platform in the North Sea.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
30/09/2022, 9:08 am Updated: 30/09/2022, 9:09 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by EnQuestEnQuest Heather
The Heather platform.

Allseas has won the contract to remove the topsides of the 45-year-old EnQuest (LON: ENQ) Heather platform in the North Sea.

The Pioneering Spirit will be mobilised for to remove the topsides, weighing nearly 13,000 tonnes of the platform, around 245 miles north-east of Aberdeen.

EnQuest said the single-lift operation is expected to take place in 2025, with preparation work to begin next year.

The contract covers all of the engineering, preparation, removal and disposal of the asset topsides.

No details have been disclosed on where the topsides will be taken for dismantling.

A separate contract will be awarded “in due course” for the Heather jacket.

First installed in 1977, a fire in a compressor module in October 2019 ultimately saw EnQuest call time on Heather the following March due to the cost of repair.

EnQuest has a 37.5% decommissioning liability after acquiring the asset in 2010.

Ithaca Energy and Shell each hold 31.25% in the asset.

Farewell to 45-year-old platform

Shetland is the nearest UK coastline for Heather, which lies 58miles to the north-east.

Production began in 1978, reaching a peak of 36,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 1982.

For a time, post-cessation of production, Heather was being used as like an “Airbnb” as part of upmanning plans for northern North Sea neighbour platform Thistle.

In the UK sector, the Pioneering Spirit vessel has recently been working on the removal job for the CNR International Ninian Northern jacket, which was landed at Dales Voe in Shetland.

It has also been involved in installation of a new production module at the CNOOC Buzzard field.

Over in Denmark, it has also been used to remove the jackets in the huge  the TotalEnergies Tyra field.

In total the Pioneering Spirit, the largest construction vessel in the world, has removed more than 35,000 tonnes of offshore facilities from Tyra.

The vessel is capable of lifting up to 48,000 tonnes via its topside lift system capabilities.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts