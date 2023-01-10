Archer acquires Aberdeen oilfield services firm Romar-Abrado

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Archer acquires Aberdeen oilfield services firm Romar-Abrado

Oilfield services firm Archer (OSLO: ARCH) has acquired Romar-Abrado, a decommissioning specialist based in Aberdeenshire.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
10/01/2023, 7:54 am Updated: 10/01/2023, 4:53 pm
© ArcherArcher Romar-Abrado
Headquartered in Ellon, plugging and abandonment (P&A) firm Romar-Abrado was created last year through the merger of Romar International and Abrado Wellbore Services.

Archer, whose main UK base is just outside Aberdeen, said the acquisition is based on an enterprise value of $8m, plus earn-out pending trading performance over 2023 – 2025.

Romar-Abrado, which is backed by EV Private Equity, employs 50 people, with revenues of around $10m in 2021.

Archer has been asked to confirm whether any job losses would be expected through duplication via the deal.

The firm said the acquisition means it is increasing its trading guidance for 2023.

Archer has not yet released its full-year 2022 results, but said its EBITDA for 2023 is expected to be 20-25% above 2022 levels.

CEO Dan Skindlo said: “We are pleased to announce the investment in Romar-Abrado, continuing our growth within our well services segment.

“The acquisition is another value creating investment which expands our capabilities within workover operations and well abandonment. Romar-Abrado fits well with our strategy for brownfield and P&A.

“We expect activity to increase within these markets going forward as fundamentals and outlook remain strong. In addition, the transaction will contribute to the acceleration of our international expansion within the well services segment.”

Romar International and Abrado Wellbore Services combined in April 2022, to create a specialist P&A firm with  expertise in areas including magnet separation and precision milling.

Aside from its Ellon headquarters, the firm has a Western Hemisphere base in Broussard, Louisiana.

Jason Broussard, CEO of Romar-Abrado: “We are happy to join forces with Archer to further develop and broaden our products and services in Romar-Abrado. Archer is a great fit for the Romar-Abrado business with their global footprint and service offering within workover and abandonment.”

The deal was carried out on a debt-free basis, Archer said, financed with available cash at hand.

