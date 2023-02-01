Seven-figure contract wins start 2023 off with a bang for Decom Engineering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Seven-figure contract wins start 2023 off with a bang for Decom Engineering

By Andrew Dykes
01/02/2023, 12:10 pm
© Supplied by Decom EngineeringDecom Engineering team, left to right, Adam Kirkpatrick, David Kelso, Nick McNally, Sean Conway, Matthew Drumm, Emmett Donaghy, Laura McShane.
Decom Engineering has kicked off the new year with a stream of global project wins and awards valued in excess of seven figures, as it eyes further growth and recruitment through 2023.

The firm – which provides a range of specialist decom equipment and services from bases in Aberdeen and Cookstown, Northern Ireland – said it had secured a suite of new projects spanning Africa, Norway, Thailand and Singapore worth more than £1 million.

Its wins also include a contract to undertake further work with an existing client in Malaysia.

Decom intends to mobilise several of its chop saws and supporting personnel this quarter in support of decommissioning campaigns in the Gulf of Thailand.

Offshore the Democratic Republic of Congo, Decom will provide a C1-24 chop saw with hot stab functionality to assist the recovery of a production jumper in water depths of up to 1,000 metres.

This work, on behalf of an unnamed major oil and gas operator, was the result of Decom proving its chop saw could succeed where other cutting technologies had failed, and marked the first time the firm has been engaged directly by the company.

Meanwhile, in Norway, Decom will also provide support via a Tier 1 contractor to a major operator during the summer campaign season to cut concrete coated pipelines with its new larger C1-46 chop saw.

© Supplied by Decom Engineering
Decom Engineering’s C1 Chop Saw during cutting demo at the National Decommissioning Centre.

Managing director Sean Conway, said the awards marked “an encouraging start to the year”

“It confirms that our chop saws and operational cutting expertise is seen as an integral component of complex subsea asset recovery and decommissioning projects,” he added.

“Building on the existing trust and relationships we have with clients opens up opportunities with other oil and gas contractors and operators, and securing these new contracts paves the way for increased growth in the years ahead.

“Our strategy is to continue investing in expanding the capabilities of our chop saws to meet the technical challenges faced by clients, and we are in the process of developing a larger chop saw, capable of cutting piping infrastructure up to 46” in diameter.”

Mr Conway also said Decom would continue to expand its headcount with the recruitment of several “high-level professionals” who could support further expansion in the UK and beyond.

The news comes one year after the opening of a new 6,000 square feet facility in Potterton, near Dyce.

At the time the company said it had invested over £250,000 to set up the second base, with the aim of being closer and deploying equipment faster for its growing portfolio of North Sea oil and gas clients.

A recruitment drive saw the firm expand its team through last year, and included the hire of general manager Andy Clucas.

