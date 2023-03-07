Mermaid Subsea creating 12 jobs with major decommissioning contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Mermaid Subsea creating 12 jobs with major decommissioning contract

The 22-well P&A deal is Mermaid Subsea’s largest contract to date.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
07/03/2023, 7:08 am Updated: 07/03/2023, 7:46 am
© Supplied by Mermaid Subseamermaid subsea
Scott Cormack, Regional Director, Mermaid Subsea Services UK.

Aberdeen-headquartered Mermaid Subsea is creating 12 new jobs after winning its largest ever decommissioning contract.

The deal covers 22 wells for plugging and abandonment in the North Sea over the course of two years.

Mermaid Subsea has not disclosed the name of the operator or the value of the decommissioning contract, but said it represents Mermaid’s largest to date.

Activity is already underway, following on the heels of other work for four North Sea operators – Ineos, Bridge Petroleum, Ithaca Energy and Serica Energy – alongside Exceed during Q4 2022.

That campaign, described as the decade’s largest, saw Reach Subsea’s Olympic Challenger vessel mobilised to Aberdeen for the work.

On the new deal, Mermaid regional director Scott Cormack said: “This project serves to underline the reputation we have so quickly gained for safe, efficient and cost-effective vessel-based well P&A, which draws upon our core team’s combined track record across the decommissioning sector.

“Well P&A has been highlighted time and again as an important lever in the reduction of what accounts for approximately 50% of all costs within the decom sector. The vessel-based P&A approach provided by Mermaid results in significant agility and flexibility across the whole work scope, which plays a critical role in the drive to reduce the North Sea’s decommissioning bill.”

Established in Thailand, Mermaid Subsea is a subsidiary of Mermaid Maritime (SGX: MMPC), which joined the UK market with a dedicated subsidiary in 2020.

Directors spoke to Energy Voice last year about the importance of building up a track record and trust with operators in the North Sea space.

On the new deal, chief operating officer Paul Whiley added: “Congratulations to Scott and the Aberdeen team for what’s been achieved here, as Mermaid continues to focus on this sunrise space for our offshore energy activities.

“Our strategy remains to provide quality to the proponent and returns to our stakeholders in equal measure.”

