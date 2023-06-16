Decommissioning kicks off at decades-old Nigg oil terminal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Decommissioning kicks off at decades-old Nigg oil terminal

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
16/06/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
Nigg oil terminal
Nigg oil terminal.

Decommissioning work has started which will finally close the chapter on the decades-old oil terminal at Nigg, operated by Repsol Sinopec Resources UK (RSRUK).

RSRUK confirmed that Liberty Industrial, contracted to carry out the work, has kicked off efforts for the decontamination, demolition and site remediation of the 75-acre Highlands facility.

The Nigg Oil Terminal was commissioned in 1981 by the British National Oil Corporation as part of the Beatrice development.

Nigg oil terminal © Supplied by -
The Beatrice oil platform ceased production in 2016. Pictured in 2011.

Beatrice supplied Nigg for 35 years before the field ceased production in 2016.

Decommissioning work at the oil terminal is expected to complete in 2025, at which point the site will be handed back to leaseholder Global Energy Group.

Liberty Industrial is a deconstruction, and remediation services firm based in Australia with UK offices in Teesside.

The terminal sits a mile south-west of the Village of Nigg and around 35 miles north-east of Inverness.

Global Energy Group

Global Energy Group (GEG) took over the long-term operation of the Nigg Oil Terminal jetty in 2020, under a new lease with Crown Estates Scotland, after reaching agreement with Repsol Sinopec.

The facility is be operated as an extension to GEG’s neighbouring Port of Nigg, which serivces oil and gas, offshore renewables and other energy markets.

Repsol Sinopec continues to operate the main oil terminal and work towards final decommissioning of its facilities.

A Repsol Sinopec spokesperson said: “In December 2022 we awarded a decommissioning contract to Liberty Industrial Ltd (Liberty) for the decontamination, demolition and site remediation of Nigg Oil Terminal.  Decommissioning activity has commenced as planned and we are in the process of ramping up activity.

“The site will be handed back to the leaseholder (Global Energy Group) at the end of 2025. The Nigg decommissioning work represents a significant milestone in our company’s decommissioning journey, which we intend to deliver as cost-efficiently as possible whilst minimising environmental impact.”

