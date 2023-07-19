Oil and gas legal expert joins board of Decom Mission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Oil and gas legal expert joins board of Decom Mission

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
19/07/2023, 10:04 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
Calum Crighton is a partner at Gilson Gray, where he heads up the energy division, and boasts over 15 years’ experience, largely in the upstream sector.

Decom Mission has confirmed the appointment of leading oil and gas lawyer Calum Crighton to its board.

Mr Crighton is a partner at Gilson Gray, where he heads up the energy division, and boasts over 15 years’ experience, largely in the upstream sector.

A co-founder of Aberdeen’s Lex Energy, he has also held senior legal positions with Pinsent Masons, Fairfield Energy and Premier Oil.

Commenting on his appointment to the board of the trade body, formerly called Decom North Sea, Mr Crighton said: “We can’t ignore the fact that decommissioning is fast becoming a necessity, and will play a significant role in the decarbonisation of the energy sector.

“There is a huge opportunity for the UK supply chain to be an integral part of that and compete on an international stage – it is great to see Decom Mission being a champion for the sector.

“The network has helped to position decommissioning at the forefront of the industry agenda, as well as helping its members to harness the opportunities the energy transition presents.”

During his years working in oil and gas Mr Crighton has negotiated and drafted numerous international commercial contracts, including supply of goods, services and rental services as well as field development and operations agreements.

Specifically on the decommissioning side he “has been at the heart of legal and commercial negotiations” in relation to field developments in the UKCS.

He was the legal, commercial and JV manager during the Dunlin decommissioning project, dealing with all aspects of the campaign, from supply chain to ongoing decommissioning liabilities.

dunlin © Supplied by Heerema
Heerema’s Sleipnir vessel takes Dunlin to AF Gruppen’s yard in Vats, Norway.

Most recently, he has provided companies with corporate governance support, and has been part of Decom Mission’s Decommissioning Leadership Group since 2021.

Jinda Nelson, chairwoman of the Decom Mission board said: “I am delighted that Calum has joined the Decom Mission Board. He brings with him a wealth of decommissioning experience, and his legal background enables him to provide guidance that is greatly valued and appreciated. His approachable nature assures me he will be a real asset to the team, and I look forward to working with him as he begins his tenure.”

