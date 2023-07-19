Oil and gas legal expert joins board of Decom Mission

Decom Mission has confirmed the appointment of leading oil and gas lawyer Calum Crighton to its board.

Mr Crighton is a partner at Gilson Gray, where he heads up the energy division, and boasts over 15 years’ experience, largely in the upstream sector.

A co-founder of Aberdeen’s Lex Energy, he has also held senior legal positions with Pinsent Masons, Fairfield Energy and Premier Oil.

Commenting on his appointment to the board of the trade body, formerly called Decom North Sea, Mr Crighton said: “We can’t ignore the fact that decommissioning is fast becoming a necessity, and will play a significant role in the decarbonisation of the energy sector.

“There is a huge opportunity for the UK supply chain to be an integral part of that and compete on an international stage – it is great to see Decom Mission being a champion for the sector.

“The network has helped to position decommissioning at the forefront of the industry agenda, as well as helping its members to harness the opportunities the energy transition presents.”

During his years working in oil and gas Mr Crighton has negotiated and drafted numerous international commercial contracts, including supply of goods, services and rental services as well as field development and operations agreements.

Specifically on the decommissioning side he “has been at the heart of legal and commercial negotiations” in relation to field developments in the UKCS.

He was the legal, commercial and JV manager during the Dunlin decommissioning project, dealing with all aspects of the campaign, from supply chain to ongoing decommissioning liabilities.

Most recently, he has provided companies with corporate governance support, and has been part of Decom Mission’s Decommissioning Leadership Group since 2021.

Jinda Nelson, chairwoman of the Decom Mission board said: “I am delighted that Calum has joined the Decom Mission Board. He brings with him a wealth of decommissioning experience, and his legal background enables him to provide guidance that is greatly valued and appreciated. His approachable nature assures me he will be a real asset to the team, and I look forward to working with him as he begins his tenure.”