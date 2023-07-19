OPITO launch programme to support women working in energy

The safety and skills body, OPTIO, has announced its support for a new development programme to support women working in the energy industry.

The campaign sets out to “address gender inequality and ensure workforce composition,” OPITO says.

Last month, the trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) shared that the representation of women offshore remained “stubbornly static” at around 3.4 to 3.6%.

The SEEN programme, which is fully funded by OPITO, will support 15 delegates to build confidence, enhance communication skills, and develop leadership abilities which may help them progress into senior roles.

The programme will be carried out over eight weeks across virtual and in-person sessions, providing a peer-support network.

“With any great change comes opportunity,” says Lisa McKay, Director of People and Corporate Services for OPITO, adding that the energy transition represents “a critical juncture” for the industry.

Ms McKay said: “The energy transition represents a critical juncture for us to build a more inclusive and aligned approach to diversity and inclusion which retains, motivates and inspires more women to step into senior roles.

“We are delighted to be playing our part by supporting the launch of SEEN and offering this opportunity to women across the energy sector who may not otherwise be able to access such a valuable resource.”

Earlier this year, POWERful Women released its Annual State of the Nation report, finding that 21% of energy companies across the UK have no female representation on their board of directors.

© Supplied by Roddie Reid / DCT

SEEN will be delivered by independent consultants Nikki Tierney of Leeway and Morna Ronnie of The People Portfolio who collectively have more than five decades of energy and training industry experience.

Ms Tierney added: “This is the right time to bring SEEN to the energy industry, with women still dominating some of the lowest paid roles in the sector whilst being notably missing from the highest paid.”

The Leeway managing director and principal consultant says that the SEEN programme is “designed for women who are ready to take the next step in their careers but question their ability or visibility to make that leap.”

The closing date for applications is the 7th of September or when all places are filled. As places are limited, applicants should apply early.

To apply and for further information, click here.