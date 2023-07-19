OPITO launch programme to support women working in energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas

OPITO launch programme to support women working in energy

By Ryan Duff
19/07/2023, 10:04 am Updated: 19/07/2023, 10:06 am
Lisa McKay, Director of People and Corporate Services for OPITO talks about the SEEN campaign
Lisa McKay, Director of People and Corporate Services for OPITO

The safety and skills body, OPTIO, has announced its support for a new development programme to support women working in the energy industry.

The campaign sets out to “address gender inequality and ensure workforce composition,” OPITO says.

Last month, the trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) shared that the representation of women offshore remained “stubbornly static” at around 3.4 to 3.6%.

The SEEN programme, which is fully funded by OPITO, will support 15 delegates to build confidence, enhance communication skills, and develop leadership abilities which may help them progress into senior roles.

The programme will be carried out over eight weeks across virtual and in-person sessions, providing a peer-support network.

“With any great change comes opportunity,” says Lisa McKay, Director of People and Corporate Services for OPITO, adding that the energy transition represents “a critical juncture” for the industry.

Ms McKay said: “The energy transition represents a critical juncture for us to build a more inclusive and aligned approach to diversity and inclusion which retains, motivates and inspires more women to step into senior roles.

“We are delighted to be playing our part by supporting the launch of SEEN and offering this opportunity to women across the energy sector who may not otherwise be able to access such a valuable resource.”

Earlier this year, POWERful Women released its Annual State of the Nation report, finding that 21% of energy companies across the UK have no female representation on their board of directors.

© Supplied by Roddie Reid / DCT
CEOs of North Sea firms with no female board members.

SEEN will be delivered by independent consultants Nikki Tierney of Leeway and Morna Ronnie of The People Portfolio who collectively have more than five decades of energy and training industry experience.

Ms Tierney added: “This is the right time to bring SEEN to the energy industry, with women still dominating some of the lowest paid roles in the sector whilst being notably missing from the highest paid.”

The Leeway managing director and principal consultant says that the SEEN programme is “designed for women who are ready to take the next step in their careers but question their ability or visibility to make that leap.”

The closing date for applications is the 7th of September or when all places are filled. As places are limited, applicants should apply early.

To apply and for further information, click here.

