North Sea rig shortage a ‘big challenge’ to industry’s decom plans, says Spirit boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

North Sea rig shortage a ‘big challenge’ to industry’s decom plans, says Spirit boss

By Hamish Penman
10/08/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 10/08/2023, 7:53 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Bloombergnorth sea rig plans
A rig sits at anchorage in the Port of Cromarty Firth.

Industry’s plans for shutting down scores of obsolete wells in the North Sea could be scuppered by a lack of free rigs, a senior figure has warned.

Head of decommissioning and projects at Spirit Energy, Donald Martin says competition for vessels is “going to be big challenges” for the sector moving forward.

According to statistics released by trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) in November, over 2,000 unused wells will be plugged and abandoned (P&A) over the next decade.

The successful completion of the work hinges on operators ability to secure vessels to shut down wells and  remove structures  – and they’re in a hot competition.

Oil and gas producing countries across the glove are trying to boost their supplies, putting pressure on an already diminished rig market.

As a result day rates for leasing vessels have risen to historic highs, and recent reports suggest that new builds will be few and far between.

Mr Martin said: “Speaking from Spirit’s perspective, we do see pressure on marine spreads, be it rigs, dive support vessels, construction support vessels and heavy lift vessels.

Tyra decommissioning © Supplied by Allseas
The Pioneering Spirit removing the Tyra West Alpha and East Alpha jackets.

“In terms of the overall picture, we probably see more pressure from the marine construction market – a massive proportion of their utilisation has been taken up by wind. There has been a real upswing there, in terms of rates and reduced availability.

“From a well P&A perspective we have seen some good competitive rates still out there, but it is clear that the pool of rigs is consolidating – a number of units have left the North Sea. It is definitely going to be one of the big challenges moving forward, in terms of cost effective well P&A in the next five to 10 years.”

Centrica-owned Spirit recently toasted its “busiest year-to-date” in decommissioning, with campaigns across the Central and Southern North Seas, as well as the East Irish Sea.

Competition for resources from adjacent sectors is one of the rationales given for the rise in the North Sea’s total decommissioning bill.

© Supplied by Spirit Energy
Removal of the jackets brings the curtain down on Spirit’s work to scrap the DP3 and DP4 installations, previously sat in Morecambe Bay.

As it stands the total cost for shutting down the North Sea is in the region of £40 billion, according to estimates from the North Sea Transition Authority.

That figure has swelled in recent months, with the regulator pointing to heightened demand for equipment, vessels and services from other regions and sectors, like offshore wind.

Decommissioning manager at the NSTA Alasdair Thomas said: “Global competition for rigs has definitely increased, and we are seeing rigs transiting out with the European sector. Rig rates, like in all other parts of the sector, are definitely increasing.

“The market overall is readjusting to take account of energy security, global demand for decommissioning, and uptick in offshore renewables.”

He added: “I would add though that are definitely pockets where early contracting, good planning, readiness when it comes to decommissioning, early engagement with supply chain, has led very cost effective forecasts for well P&A, even in the market that we exist in.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts