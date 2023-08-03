Spirit Energy toasts decommissioning high with ‘busiest year-to-date’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Spirit Energy toasts decommissioning high with ‘busiest year-to-date’

By Hamish Penman
03/08/2023, 8:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Spirit EnergyRemoval of the jackets brings the curtain down on work to scrap the DP3 and DP4 installations, previously sat in Morecambe Bay.
It has been a landmark few months for Spirit Energy as the operator experiences its “busiest year-to-date” in decommissioning.

In 2023 the oil and gas company has embarked on offshore campaigns across the Central and Southern North Seas, as well as the East Irish Sea.

Most recently Spirit rounded off the final phase of work to remove the DP3 and DP4 installations in Morecambe Bay.

Completed by Allseas, using its mammoth Pioneering Spirit construction vessel, the campaign involved the removal of 9,000-tonnes of jacket structures in tandem.

They were loaded directly onto the Iron Lady barge to be transferred to Fife for recycling.

P&A in Central North Sea

Meanwhile in the Central North Sea, a 14-well plug and abandonment programme is being executed across four fields – Chestnut, Birch, Larch and Sycamore.

The work is being carried out from Aberdeen-headquartered Well-Safe Solutions’ Well-Safe Defender vessel.

So far well decommissioning has been completed at Chestnut, bringing to an end the field’s 15-year story.

The Birch, Larch and Sycamore fields are all in line for P&A work after Chestnut was ticked off the list.

The Hummingbird Spirit FPSO, which served the asset for more than a decade, arrived in the Cromarty Firth last year for an overhaul, before it is put to work on Ping Petroleum’s Avalon field.

Nicholas Riley, well operations manager at Spirit, said: “The Chestnut campaign has been delivered with exemplary safety and operational performance; this was our ultimate aim when we set out to select our partners for the CNS abandonment campaign. With this first milestone achieved we look forward to the remainder of the campaign.”

Half way there in Southern North Sea

Centrica-owned (LON: CNA) Spirit is also working to shut down part of its operations in the Southern North Sea.

During a single mobilisation Heerema Marine Contractors successfully removed three topsides and three jackets with the Thialf semi-submersible crane vessel.

Later this year DeepOcean will return to the area to recover subsea infrastructure from six assets.

Recycling of all the structures will be carried out by Thompsons of Prudhoe in the Port of Blyth, in a win for the UK supply chain.

Heerema has completed the first phase of decommissioning work for Spirit Energy in the Southern North Sea – DeepOcean will finish the job later this year.

Head of decommissioning and projects at Spirit, Donald Martin, commented: “Combining decommissioning programmes and supply chain opportunities at portfolio level has created significant economies of scale with our partners leveraging the capability of their assets. This has also helped create opportunities to share campaign management responsibilities, leading to a lean and agile team. The recent successful completion of the removals of the DP3 and DP4 jackets marks a significant milestone towards our longer-term transition plan for the Morecambe hub being converted into a world-class carbon storage cluster.”

Spirit Energy CEO Neil McCulloch

Spirit’s chief executive Neil McCulloch added: “We are very proud of our efforts and achievements in decommissioning carried out by a first-class team of Spirit employees working collaboratively with the supply chain. Our team has thought strategically and formed long-term, high-value and high-trust relationships with our supply chain partners and we are very pleased to have achieved such a high level of local content and repeat business with UK and Netherlands based firms where our core business lies. Of course, we are also pleased to continually deliver industry leading decommissioning cost performance in line with our stewardship obligations from our regulators.”

