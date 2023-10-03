West Orkney wind farm becomes first ScotWind project to submit consents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK / ScotWind

West Orkney wind farm becomes first ScotWind project to submit consents

By Andrew Dykes
03/10/2023, 10:31 am Updated: 03/10/2023, 10:34 am
© Supplied by Neil DavidsonFlotta green hydrogen
The Flotta terminal, which has served the oil and gas industry for more than 40 years, could soon be used to produce green hydrogen.

Backers of the West of Orkney wind farm hailed a “major milestone” with the submission of offshore consent documents.

Understood to be the first among their cohort of ScotWind projects to reach the milestone, Scottish ministers have now received the developers’ offshore consent applications, some 20 months after the group was awarded the site.

A consortium of Corio Generation, TotalEnergies and Renewable Infrastructure Development Group (RIDG) secured rights to develop the 2GW project, around 19 miles off the island’s west coast, as part of the leasing round in January 2022.

Lying within the N1 area, the scheme will have up to 125 turbines on fixed foundations and aims to deliver first power in 2029.

The scheme has a grid connection agreement with National Grid for a connection in Caithness, though the project partners are also exploring options to power the Flotta Hydrogen Hub.

According to developers, there is the potential for both power export options to be used.

Development Manager Jack Farnham said: “Any project which intends to power around two million homes cannot be undertaken in isolation from the communities in which it will operate. Over the last two years we’ve organised 33 public events, reaching over 2400 residents across Caithness, Sutherland and Orkney.

“These events have served as a platform for the community to actively participate and engage with the project’s design, ensuring that we develop an environmentally responsible and socially beneficial project that resonates with local needs and aspirations.”

© Supplied by West of Orkney Wind
West of Orkney wind farm development manager Jack Farnham.

The submission includes applications for consent under the Electricity Act 1989 and marine licence applications under the Marine (Scotland) Act 2010. Accompanying these are various assessments based on survey data collected over two and a half years.

The application’s Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report has been managed through Xodus Group’s Stromness office.

Mr Farnham said it also outlines a commitment by the developers to safeguard marine habitats, protect wildlife, and minimise any potential disturbances to the local ecosystem.

Submissions include a biodiversity enhancement plan through which they intend for the scheme to “positively interact” with the surrounding environment.

“Moreover, it highlights our proactive approach to engaging with local communities to foster sustainable development and create a positive legacy across generations,” he added.

“We believe these applications underscore our commitment to delivering a project to the very highest environmental standards,”

“Securing consent is a critical milestone in unlocking the significant inward investment this ambitious project will generate, and bringing economic and social benefits to the communities in which we will operate.

The application will be available via several public locations and on the project website.

