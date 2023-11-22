Korea’s SeAH gets £367m financing for major UK wind factory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Korea’s SeAH gets £367m financing for major UK wind factory

SeAH manufacturing plant in Teesside, the world’s largest of its type, will create 750 jobs.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
22/11/2023, 10:57 am
© Supplied by UKEFseah wind uk
Construction of the SeAH wind facility. Tees Valley.

South Korea’s SeaH has secured £367m backing to build the world’s largest wind monopile manufacturing factory in the UK.

UK Export Finance and South Korean export credit agency K-Sure have helped SeAH Wind UK to secure the financing from Standard Chartered Bank and HSBC UK.

The backing ensures construction of the facility near Redcar, in the Tees Valley, which will create 750 jobs by 2027, and support more than 1,500 in the wider supply chain,

SeAH wind, owned by South Korean steel firm SeAH Steel Holding, announced the investment decision and broke ground at Teesworks Freeport last summer.

Construction of the project costs a total of £500m, with eligibility for longer and more flexible repayment terms as a “clean-growth” facility for the Standard Chartered and HSBC loans.

This deal comes a week after UKEF secured a £370m loan to Seaway 7 to expand its UK business, with 100 new Aberdeenshire jobs promised.

Chris Sohn, SeAH Wind, said: “We are delighted to invest in the UK. This project is significant in that it contributes not only to the growth of UK’s local economy but also global de-carbonization efforts.

“Our aim is to become a global leader in the offshore wind supply chain. We would like to express our gratitude to UKEF and K-Sure for their support.”

UK exports minister Lord Offord said: “This landmark deal brings substantial overseas investment to Teesside and consolidates the UK’s place as a world leader in offshore wind – and renewable energy – expertise and exporting.

Through UK Export Finance, this government is bringing in new investment for the UK’s world-class manufacturing sector and securing the long-term prosperity of the United Kingdom.”

Completion of the factory is expected in 2024.

